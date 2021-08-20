Hollywood production resumes in Worcester





WORCESTER, Massachusetts – It’s common these days to spot a production truck or film set around Worcester. Edgar Luna, director of business development for the City of Worcester, said that not only are the number of films shot in Worcester increasing, but the quality of the films is also improving. So far in 2021, six films have already set scenes in the city. Compare that to 2019 and 2020, when the city only hosted three filming productions each year. Luna said Worcester has become a popular location for Hollywood movies because of its unique look and what the city has to offer. “We have historic buildings. We have well-defined streetscapes. We have sports facilities,” Luna said. “Anyone looking for something will basically find it in Worcester.” What would you like to know Six films have been shot in Worcester this year and more are on the way The city said the increase in production has had a positive impact on the city’s economy Scouts are already considering filming locations for 2022 Sources Confirm Marvel Shoots ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ In Worcester This Month The Massachusetts film tax incentive has also helped attract major productions to the Commonwealth. “They have been shown to be very effective by the number of films that have been shot not only in Worcester but also across the state of Massachusetts,” Luna said. Not only is it exciting to spot a movie star in the city, the recent increase in production has had a positive impact on Worcester’s economy. “The use of hotels. They provide employment,” Luna said. “They use city services. They use restaurants and food services.” Ryan Reynolds and Meryl Streep were among the stars to visit the city. “The city is obviously a city that can compete with anyone in the state,” Luna said. “Well, actually all of New England.” Marvel Film Production trucks were spotted downtown this week. Sources confirm with Spectrum News 1 that crews are filming scenes for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. ‘ Luna said the scouts were already looking for locations to film in Worcester in 2022.

