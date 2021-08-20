HBO review “NYC Epicenters 9/11 -> 2021 1/2” – The Hollywood Reporter

If anything can be underestimated about highly regarded filmmaker Spike Lee, it’s his skills as a documentary maker (a classification I would expand to include Lee’s status as perhaps our greatest filmmaker. stage performances). To take Do the right thing of the conversation and I’d say maybe Lee’s defining credit should be the HBO pairing When the dikes broke and God willing and da creek don’t go up.

The responsibilities of non-fiction haven’t exactly put a distance between Spike Lee and his subject – with the exception of one or two paycheck movies, the barrier between Lee and his material is never thicker. than onion skin – but the membrane between filmmaker and subject has never been more permeable than with his new four-part HBO documentary series, NYC Epis 9/11 ➔ 2021½. I don’t think Lee ever did an unscripted project that resembled Spike Lee’s brain-shaking experience so much, a cumulative portrayal of over 20 years of joy, tragedy and outrage in New York City interspersed with comments on the Knicks. , hip-hop, historically black colleges and universities, classic musicals and, of course, the works of Spike Lee.

NYC Epicenters 9/11/2021 The bottom line

Spike Lee’s little irritations don’t take away from the big ideas and big emotions of this great doc.

Broadcasting date : 8 p.m. Sunday 22 August Director: Spike lee



When we have fun in the head of Spike Lee, some excesses are to be expected, especially in a documentary that could be equipped with ten trigger warnings. Viewers disturbed by footage of George Floyd’s murder, the right-wing insurgency of January 6, the haunting early days of COVID-19, anything related to Donald Trump or the footage of September 11 should expect a visceral accusation and sometimes unpleasant to New York Epicenters. And be forewarned, as if the identity of the director was not sufficient indication, that New York Epicenters is often graceful and skilful, but he is never light around a tragedy. So be prepared for footage of Darnella Frazier on Floyd’s murder, and plenty of shots of people jumping from the burning World Trade Center.

As visceral as your reactions to the documentary probably are, Lee’s reactions to the events are at least as visceral. His horror, his disbelief, his admiration and sometimes his amusement orient the project to such an extent that through the three parts sent to the critics, he is more and more present on the screen.

No matter how you try to encapsulate New York Epicenters, it’s really more of an omnibus. His approach is much more “stream-of-conscious” than linear. If you’re expecting one of the many 9/11 tributes tied to the upcoming 20th anniversary based on the title of the series to come, Lee won’t be witnessing these horrific events until the third two-hour episode. Even though the doc is divided into chapters, I haven’t always been able to explain when and for what purpose these title cards are inserted.

The first night concentrates – although “concentrates” is not the right word; Lee flies like a cinematic hummingbird – on the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on New York City, then he pivots to the summer 2020 racial calculation. For this episode, Lee is mostly off camera. But he’s the one conducting the interviews, and you have to accept or accept that no matter how serious the issue being discussed, he’s going to make the interviewee know where they went to college or what baseball team they support. . You might let that bore you, but I have absolutely no doubt that Lee’s process, while not conventionally journalistic, is entirely responsible for the candor of some of the interviews.

The second night picks up with protests around the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, but turns into a four-year conviction of the Trump administration and the rhetoric that led to the storming of Capitol Hill January 6th. Here, Lee makes his way in front of the camera, because he has plenty of rants to make about Donald Trump. Lee is partisan in his own way, and that also includes a fairly complete evisceration of Andrew Cuomo.

The third part brings us finally to the World Trade Center and to the day of the terrorist attack. Not only is Lee filmed with his own memories, his wife and two children bring their own stories to the screen.

I’m not sure what the fourth installment will explore, and while I guess I expect it to follow the days and months after the 9/11 attacks, would I be shocked if it s Turned out Spike really wants to make 117 minutes on Tom Thibodeau and Knicks’ unlikely playoff run this spring? No I will not.

Lee’s prism in storytelling is primarily New York City. If he does not always feel that his waved Trump does the trick, many of his interlocutors remind us that Trump is a much maligned New Yorker and that, to understand him, we must see our former president as New. York sees it. An assortment of New York-based politicians – Chuck Schumer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hakeem Jeffries – guide our understanding of the very Washington-based insurgency. In context, I didn’t quite get all of the New York connections that Lee sees, as expressed by the Adam Gough cut – as a montage of global protests linked to the summer of 2020 on “One”. day we will all be free ”by Donny Hathaway.

New York and Lee’s personal connections to the city are a centerpiece, but where Epicenters most impressive is the director’s awareness of the many levels of massive historical events, relayed through hundreds of interviews. There are major public figures here, including Mayor Bill de Blasio and Al Sharpton, and then there are dozens and dozens of nurses, medics and paramedics, and civilians who remember loved ones. that they lost. And it’s a Spike Lee joint, so Rosie Perez and John Turturro are there too.

At no time does Lee approach his subject in the most direct manner. In most cases, the storytelling takes advantage of the way it highlights the narratives on the periphery. Take the September 11 episode, which begins with the World Trade Center exploits of Philippe “Man on Wire” Petit and Owen “Crazy Parachutist” Quinn, as well as a mini-story of black and female portrayal in firefighters. New York. Then, even after our arrival on that horrific day, the threads include the heroism of North Tower Maintainer William Rodriguez and the astonishing logistics of the maritime evacuation efforts.

At every turn, mixed in with the details you know, there are countless more you might not know. Each event is a tapestry in which the famous, the ordinary and the Spike Lee are woven together, filled with extensive montages on Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland and more, with the gaps filled by Terence Blanchard’s score. This is Spike Lee’s version of an EL Doctorow novel, only entirely real.

Even though the series does contain a few Spike-focused moments that produce minor irritation or bewilderment, there are plenty of other instances where unexpected memories or underexposed main characters give new weight to well-documented events. New York Epicenters brings new sadness to the ongoing COVID saga and new anger to what happened on Capitol Hill on 1/6. And it made me feel like it was the only thought about the 9/11 anniversary that I had to watch. I’m not New Yorker, but New York Epicenters delivers great emotionally heightened drama punctuated with great humanity and open-hearted humor. Even in his flaws, this is Spike Lee at his best Spike Lee – and, perhaps ultimately, at his best.