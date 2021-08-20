New Movies Streaming, In Theaters Now

Labor Day is creeping up on us, kids get into their back-to-school routines, but you can escape the summer relax while watching a new movie. There are plenty of places to see them with theatersup and running and new movies always streaming at home to keep you and your family entertained.

This weekend, Hugh jackman and Rebecca Ferguson find mystery and romance in a futuristic noir sci-fi thriller, Rebecca Hall is a haunted widow in a psychological thriller, Maggie Q joins Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson for an action-packed assassin drama, Jason momoais a father on a mission in a Netflix action flick, and a pack of animated superhero dogs go from their own TV show to a kid-friendly movie.

Here’s a guide to the new movies that will satisfy any cinematic taste:

Review:Baffling and whimsical House of Night is spookier than a mansion masterpiece

If you like new detective stories: “Reminiscence”

“Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy writes, directs and creates a cool post-apocalyptic future where Miami is a half-submerged metropolis and a machine allows private investigator Nick Bannister (Jackman) to create holographic scenes of past memories of his clients. But it’s elegant wrapping for a harsh, familiar old-fashioned story: Nick meets Mae (Ferguson), a singer who wants to use his signing services, and after they fall in love, she disappears and the PIventures on. a dangerous way and in dark corners to find it.

Where to watch: In theaters and on HBO Max

If you like moving ghost stories: “The Night House”

Rebecca Hall is the gem of this spooky show, playing the grieving widow Beth who just lost her husband to suicide and lives in the lakefront house he built for her when she begins to have disturbing nightmares of doppelgangers, dark figures and mirror versions of his life and home. Rather than stepping out of Dodge (as most would), Beth instead delves into the secrets of her deceased spouse to uncover mysterious truths about surreal real estate as well as their relationship.

Where to watch: In theaters

If your kids live for cartoon superhero puppies: “Paw Patrol: The Movie”

This thing is better than any kid’s movie with a talking dog team Avengers-y have a right to be. Adventure Bay’s resident furry benefactors venture to nearby Adventure City, where cat-lover Mayor Humdinger does nothing with a weather machine. The solidly entertaining film features new member Liberty, finds top dog Chase struggling with insecurities, and features a supporting cast including Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry and Kim Kardashian West (as a high maintenance poodle, natch).

Where to watch: In theaters and on Paramount +

If you want to see Maggie Q destroy a group of guys: “The Protg”

Action star “Nikita” plays an assassin named Anna raised by a hit man (Jackson) to be a hit man after being orphaned in Vietnam as a child. When her last mission digs up what some powerful people want to bury, Anna and her loved ones are the targets of death and she doesn’t appreciate it. While the bullet-riddled B movie thriller doesn’t make much sense, it’s still nice to watch Maggie Q shoot and hit baddies as well as flirt (and fight) with Keaton, playing a mysterious, suave man.

Where to watch: In theaters

If you missed Jason Momoa: “Sweet Girl”

Aquaman is back on earth to play a protective and vengeful Pittsburgh father in a decent thriller with an ambitious twist that doesn’t quite work. Ray (Momoa) lost his wife to cancer and accuses the CEO (Justin Bartha) of the pharmaceutical company who promised a revolutionary new treatment. But there’s a bigger conspiracy at play, and an important part of Ray’s violent quest is to protect his daughter (Isabela Merced) from a hit man (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo).

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Moon of my life’:‘Game of Thrones’ co-stars Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa reunite in cute pics

If you are a super fan of Bella Thorne: “Habit”

This bizarre, extremely bloody crime comedy resembles a 1990s Quentin Tarantino knockoff with wacky characters, religious streak, and Thorne as a party girl from LA with a complicated relationship with the Lord. She and her pals, known to dress like nuns, drug themselves for a failed TV star (Gavin Rossdale, who sort of got lost in this bizarre affair). When they run into an unstable beehive-haired drug queen (Josie Ho), the women seek refuge in a local convent and make an unholy mess.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Apple tv, google play

If you are looking for another type of possession movie: “Demonic”

Director Neill Blomkamp (“District 9”) takes a big hit with this sci-fi horror flick starring Carly Pope as a woman who walks into a sim to interact with her mother in a coma ( Nathalie Boltt) and disrupts a supernatural force in digital space. Demonic events make their way into reality, that is, when a Vatican black-op unit gets involved, but the high-tech variation on a theme unfortunately erases the personal and spiritual aspects that make them so disturbing exorcism films.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Apple tv, google play

If you like complicated love stories: ‘Ma Belle, My Beauty’

The complexities of a polyamorous relationship are explored with nuance amid the landscapes of scenic France in director Marion Hill’s drama. Jazz singer Bertie (Idella Johnson) and trumpeter Fred (Lucien Guignard) were musicians from New Orleans who got married and fled to Europe, and when Fred invites their former flame Lane (Hannah Pepper) for a surprise visit, the two women navigate old passions. , unresolved feelings and also jealousy when Lane meets an enchanting local (Sivan Noam Shimon).

Where to watch: In theaters

If you love rock docs with musical icons: ‘Under the Volcano’

It probably seemed like a crazy idea when Beatles producer George Martin opened a recording studio on the Caribbean island of Montserrat in 1979. This gripping documentary proves just how a creative paradise it has been for Dire Straits, The Police , Elton John, Jimmy Buffett, Paul McCartney and many others, as well as those who worked there, tell incredible stories about the studio’s heyday, including that of Stevie Wonder closing a local bar at 4 a.m.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Apple tv, Seen, google play