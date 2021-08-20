Roman Reigns: CM Punk Wasn’t As Good As John Cena Or The Rock





CLEVELAND, Ohio Roman Reigns hasn’t been in the ring since he turned on his heel and became the best guy in the wrestling industry. And, apparently, he doesn’t play games outside of the ring either. In a new interview with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani, Reigns was asked about fans and other wrestlers’ frustration with part-time performers such as John Cena and Goldberg attending the main events. I can see it from both perspectives, said Reigns, who will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Cena at SummerSlam this Sunday. I think you already said it. The high tide lifts all the boats. Everyone benefits. This is when things got really interesting. Reigns attacked former WWE star CM Punk, who was rumored to return to wrestling with AEW as early as Friday, who criticized WWE’s booking decisions. These statements come from bitter people who perhaps thought they were better than they actually were, Reigns said. In the end, CM Punk wasn’t as good or as good as on a John Cena or as good or as good or more or moving the needle like The Rock. It was just what it was. As a full time artist, I understand the frustration and the desire for more. But like I said before, you have to take it. I am a full time artist, but I have done everything that needed to be done to fill this position. A few things stand out. Reigns is not wrong. Punk has never been as big as The Rock or Cena. Only a handful of wrestlers have been. And Punk didn’t leave WWE on the best possible terms. So, it’s not a big deal to call it bitter. Reigns later points out in the interview that part-time stars like Cena are bringing more eyeballs to WWE is also correct. But this is where things get tricky. I have no problem with someone like Edge doing a good job coming back part time. But seeing Goldberg, who hosted some of WWE’s worst matches in his random comebacks, securing a title against Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam was frustrating. Especially since this quarrel has no heat. It’s terrible TV. Reigns deserves the credit for working hard on his promos and in-ring performances to put him on top. He did everything that needed to be done to get that position. But what he leaves out is that WWE also gave him unshakeable opportunities, while the company bailed out other talented stars without giving them the same chances. There will be fans who agree with Reigns and those who side with someone like CM Punk. But I don’t see WWE giving up on bringing in bigger stars after their prime, especially with rumors that a match between Reigns and The Rock will target WrestleMania next year. “These statements come from people who thought they were better than they were. CM Punk wasn’t as good or finished as John Cena, he didn’t move the needle like The Rock. “@WWERomanReigns talk to @arielhelwani about wrestling for main event spots and seeing WWE pic.twitter.com/0JK37sjkTi – WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 19, 2021

