Here are 13 festivals to attend in the metro area

Editor’s Note: Due to possible event changes or cancellations due to COVID-19 and the Delta Variant, please see the event organizer’s website and Colorado State Guidelines at covid19.colorado.gov.

As we watch the summer skies fill with haze caused by wildfires in the West, it’s easy to find yourself dreaming of cool, chilly fall days. Aspen trees, German beer tastings and sweaters are just around the corner.

Fall in Colorado is a vibrant season. Family weekends without suffocation; gastronomic and wine festivals; the milder temperatures of the great outdoors; markets with handmade crafts; and Oktoberfest are among the things to look forward to at the end of August.

Fun fact: Most Oktoberfests take place in September. The German festival was less beer-centric and instead celebrated the wedding of Prince Regent Louis of Bavaria and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. Today Oktoberfest is a global celebration, and Colorado is home to a few.

From stein hoisting competitions to mountain festivals, here are some fall events happening in Denver and the surrounding area to add to your calendar, sorted by dates.

Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival in Estes Park. The festival celebrates Scottish-Irish heritage and takes place in the Celtic capital of North America. Enjoy Celtic music, ethnic dances, bagpipes, whiskey and beer tastings, and Scottish Highland athletics.

The festival begins on Friday September 10 and ends on Sunday September 12. Tickets are available and range between $ 12.99 and $ 84.99. Go to bit.ly/3ssSeS1 to buy tickets. For more information visit scotfest.com or call 970-586-6308. The parade begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, in downtown Estes Park. Other events will take place at the exhibition center.1209 Manford Avenue, Estes Park

Breckenridge Classic Wine

Breckenridge’s annual Wine Classic, September 16-19, features wines from around the world paired with quality food and advice from master sommeliers alongside golden aspens. The event program includes Colorado wine tastings, Italian themed pairings, a Spanish-style lunch, a sparkling hike, barbecue, sake tastings and more. Tickets range from $ 75 to $ 200. For tickets, go to breckenridgewineclassic.com. Riverwalk Center Lawn, 150 Adams Ave., Breckenridge

Breckenridge Film Festival

Coinciding with the Wine Classic, the 40th anniversary of the Breck Film Fest will take place in person September 16-19 and virtually September 17-26. The screenings will take place in three different locations: Riverwalk, Eclipse Theater and Breck Backstage Theater. Movies include “Buried, “I’m Burt Reynolds ”, and “The river runner. “All the venues are within walking distance of each other and close to Main Street. Tickets vary between $ 81 and $ 225. To see the lineup and purchase tickets, visit breckfilm.org. 103 Harris Street South, Breckenridge

Oktoberfest Denver

Appointed best Oktoberfest in USA by Maxim and USA Today, the Denver Oktoberfest is back this year for the last two weekends of September, September 17-19 and September 24-26. The celebration includes live music, beer and wine, a costume contest, tankard lifting and bowling. Oktoberfest tickets are not on sale yet, but keep checking the website, thedenveroktoberfest.com. 2100 Larimer Street

Denver Arts Festival

The Denver Arts Festival will feature 140 artists, live music, food, a kids’ zone, wine and beer. The event is free, as is parking. The festival, held at the Conservatory Green in the Central Park neighborhood, begins Saturday, September 18 at 9 a.m. and ends Sunday, September 19 at 4 p.m. denverartsfestival.com or discover the event on Facebook. 8303 E. 49th place

Denver BBQ Festival

The Denver BBQ Festival smokes 30,000 pounds of meat in this year’s three-day event. There will be live music, a variety of barbecue flavors from well-known pitmasters, and an all-you-can-eat pass that includes free beer, wine, and cocktails. Admission is free, with barbecue and drinks available for purchase. The Denver BBQ Festival takes place Friday, September 17, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday September 18, 11 am-8pm; and Sunday September 19; 11 am-6pm Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. denverbbqfest.com

Brecktoberfest

New this year: Festival-goers must purchase tickets to attend the sessions, and there will be no events on Main Street. Instead, each session lasts three hours and there will be two sessions per day. The first sessions every three days, September 24-26, are from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and the second is from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tickets include admission, two beer tokens, and a half-liter stein glass. You must be 21 years old to participate; tickets are $ 50 per session.

There will also be a children’s fair in the Breckenridge Creative Arts District for those interested in activities for families. Breckcreate.org has more details. Visit gobreck.com to learn more about Brecktoberfest; and bit.ly/2Xy0eWx is the place to go to buy tickets. Riverwalk Center and Lawn, 150 W. Adams Ave., 970-453-5579