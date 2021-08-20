Photorealistic painter Chuck Close dies at 81ExBulletin







Roberto Serra – Iguana Press / Getty Images

Roberto Serra – Iguana Press / Getty Images Chuck Close’s face made him famous his face on canvas, that is. Gigantic, up close and personal, its 1968 black and white Large self-portrait leaves nothing to the imagination. You can see every spike of thatch, every strand of uncombed hair, every curl of smoke from her cigarette. It was a bold opening statement from someone who has become one of the best-known portrait painters of his generation, who has passed away today at the age of 81. Close was born in Washington State in 1940 and as a child struggled with what he later achieved as dyslexia, but art was never a struggle. His parents encouraged him, paying for art supplies and lessons; he said to New York Times Magazine in 1998 that he remembered staying awake late, hunched over magazine covers with a magnifying glass, “trying to figure out how the paintings were done”, which might have been a clue to where his career was going . How the big heads were made

toggle legend Copyright Chuck Close / Courtesy of Pace Gallery Close didn’t just work in painting, he was a photographer, an engraver and even a weaver. But he is best known for those big heads, the pixelated portraits of himself and his friends in the art world that he made by breaking down photographs into intricate grids and then blowing them up, squaring them up. by a meticulous square on oversized canvases. He even developed a system with a forklift, platform, chair and rope that allows him to easily maneuver around the entire board. Close’s style has changed over time. He added color in the 1970s and moved away from the strict photorealism of Large self-portrait towards a brusher and looser look. But he was forced to make a drastic change in 1988, when a collapsed vertebral artery left him mostly paralyzed from neck to toe. He eventually learned to paint again using brushes attached to his hands with Velcro and canvases prepared by his assistants with grids. Some of Close’s later works show a looping psychedelia: each square in the grid can be precise, or it might just as well contain a colored drop that looks like a target, a hot dog, or a teardrop until you see it. step back to experience it all. Sexual harassment allegations Close has enjoyed great success in recent years, taking Polaroids of movie stars and painting former President Bill Clinton. But he also faced allegations of sexual harassment; several women have come forward and said he made inappropriate comments about their bodies and privacy when they came to his studio to pose for him. “If I embarrassed someone or made them uncomfortable, I’m so sorry, I didn’t mean to. I admit having a dirty mouth, but we’re all adults.” Close said to New York Times. The National Art Gallery canceled an exhibition of Close’s work as a result of the allegations. Close was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2015, a condition according to his neurologist could have explained some of his behaviors. He died of congestive heart failure at a hospital in Oceanside, New York; survivors include daughters Georgia and Maggie and several grandchildren.

