Lisa Joy on Reminiscence, Westworld and the Allure of Techno-Noir

And Hugh Jackman in the lead role?

The second I even considered directing it, I knew Hugh was the right lead actor. I wanted to show a hero unraveling, questioning his own memories and coming to understand a more nuanced version of the world. Hugh has that soul. And he can kick a lot of ass too.

Lots of ass kicks with lots of hallucinations.

And romanticism. I wanted to have all of these elements in the movie. Because life is like that. The polarity of the film is frustrating to me. It is an arthouse film. This is a popcorn movie. I think that underestimates the public.

You started writing in comedy, on the Pushing Daisies series. When did you feel the gravitational pull towards science fiction?

I’ve always loved stories that tackle big, big, timeless themes. This is just where my curiosity took me. When I first tried to present Reminiscence, I was strongly pregnant women looked at me and thought, what’s wrong with you? Why are you writing this mysterious, dark, violent, sexy thing? Make a romantic comedy! People didn’t expect me to do huge, ambitious, world-building things as a junior writer.

Why place the film at an indefinite future time?

Stories are more universal when you don’t put a pin in them. And when I started to contemplate this world, it was nothing like the world we live in now. I didn’t think reality would catch up with science fiction so quickly. And then, just as the trailer fell, there were pictures of the walls they were building in Miami. I think it was the front page of the New York Times. They looked exactly like our sets. There are also scenes of unrest and riots in the streets of the film, and political and socio-economic unrest. There was a time when people were like, this is too far-fetched. And then, the following week, riots broke out.