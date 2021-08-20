‘The Protg’ review: Maggie Q plays with Michael Keaton as assassin seeking revenge





Q has a knack for playing seductive assassins (the serial version of “Nikita” being a prime example), so she doesn’t stray far from her comfort zone as Anna, raised under Moody’s tutelage ( Jackson), who saved her as a child and essentially raised her in her image of a deadly hitman.

After a mission that establishes how good they are at their chosen profession, an attack leaves Moody out of sight and Anna is determined to take revenge no matter how many bodies accumulate to get there.

In theory, this is all pretty familiar, but veteran action director Martin Campbell (“Casino Royale”) and writer Richard Wenk (“The Equalizer” movies) sought to spice things up where they could.

Specifically, Anna’s relentless pursuit puts her in conflict with another master of their craft, world-weary Rembrandt (Keaton), who seems more interested in flirting with her than killing her (they bond to the sound of handguns), although their periodic meetings give him the opportunity to try to do both.

“Believe me, you don’t want to know me when I’m irritable,” Anna tells him, looking a bit like the Hulk (to anyone who remembers the TV show), despite her low-key warning that if she wishes to stay on. life, it would be “imprudent” to continue in your present course. These modest exchanges aside, the emphasis for films like “The Protg” inevitably boils down to action sequences, and they’re fast, brutal, and precisely executed, with the best coming after Anna has been waterboarded. , putting her in a naturally bad mood. Jackson hasn’t been particularly discriminating lately when it comes to material picking (witness “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and its dismal sequel), but he can help rank the most basic fare. Ultimately, however, this is the Q show, and after a busy time with the TV series, she credibly combines the demands of visceral action with the vulnerability of someone who’s been through a lot. , as shown by too frequent flashbacks. “The Protg” probably won’t occupy theaters for long, but it’s the kind of unassuming effort that could have a reasonably long lifespan. Just keep in mind that with this kind of movie to feed anything other than modest expectations would be, well, unwise. “The Protg” will premiere in US theaters on August 20. It is classified R.

