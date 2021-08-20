“Gossip” review: Showtime docusery tells how columns of gossip “escaped their cages” and spread through the media

Showtime’s four-part docuseries trace the importance of gossip to New York tabloids, but also the growth of this material beyond them, via the Web, TMZ and television, where Murdoch brought his sensitivity to tabloids with “A Current Affair”, spawning a host of imitators.

As New York Times reporter Jim Rutenberg notes in the documentary, the top columnists became “gossip royalty” in the early 1990s, with colorful figures like Liz Smith and Cindy Adams, the latter now elderly. 91-year-old, serving as the de facto star of this program, vaguely threatening repercussions for his interlocutor if things do not go to his liking.

Adams also explains the tricks of the trade, like using the word “presumed,” after which, she says, “you can get away with anything.” She also freely admits that she pulls blows and trades favors when her friends are involved, placing great importance on loyalty and those who have treated her well, claiming that she “will repay them forever.”

Interviewees point out that the gossip served a number of purposes for someone like Murdoch, the Fox News mogul, who saw it not only as a way to boost circulation for the New York Post, but also as a way to sort out issues. accounts. As former New York Daily News columnist George Rush observes, the gossip columns served as “the editor’s SWAT team,” distributing articles that would reward Murdoch’s friends and punish enemies.