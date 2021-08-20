WWE SummerSlam: Bobby Lashley on his title match against Goldberg





The centerpiece of Saturday Slam summer It’s the return of John Cena, who will meet Roman Reigns in a titanic clash for the Universal Title. But that’s just one of four world title games on the map, which all stand out. The other best match for the men’s title is WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s defense against Bill Goldberg, a “Monday Night War” icon in the 1990s as the first WCW star. Goldberg’s return has put Lashley in the spotlight, as the two prepare to meet in a short but powerful match this Saturday. “[Ric] Flair said it best: to be the man you have to beat the man, ”Lashley says. “Goldberg is one of the men. Everyone knows what he stands for in the ring, and he brings so much energy to his return. I have infinite respect for what he has accomplished, but I will say this: he cannot beat me. Lashley’s latest pay-per-view title defense came last month at Money in the bank, where he decimated Kofi Kingston. Even though the match was one-sided, he played an important role in Lashley’s champion arc, as it came right after a heated exchange over Raw where he told MVP that they’ve gotten soft and need to be meaner and more vicious to keep the title. Lashley was honored to share the ring with Kingston during construction and their Money in the bank meet. WWE struggled with a diverse on-screen representation, so it was especially meaningful to see two black men fighting in a world title match for WWE. “100% meant a lot to me,” Lashley says. “Sharing the ring with Kofi in this setting was an honor. And I have to say this: The New Day is amazing. Kofi, Xavier Woods, Big E, they’re going to have jobs like the best guys ever. Me and Big E barely touched. He’s not as strong as me, but it’s something that might be special later on. “ Speaking on the phone one summer morning last week, Lashley had already finished his cardio. Cooking his egg whites during the call, preparing for his late-morning lift, Lashley discussed his next game with Goldberg. “Guys of this caliber like Goldberg are stars, and they choose who they want to work with,” Lashley says. “So that means a lot that he wanted this game with me. I hope I can do the same in years with our future, guys like Ricochet, Ali and Drew Gulak. An overwhelming amount of attention flowing to Slam summer is on Reigns-Cena. Much less attention has been paid to Lashley and Goldberg, who Lashley says are the perfect recipe for surprising people with a better match than they expected. “I look forward to this challenge,” Lashley says. “I feel confident to step into the ring with Goldberg, and I think we can do more than people expect. I want us to be the game people are still talking about after the show is over.” Lashley should be the prototype for all WWE Champions. His motivation for greatness is unprecedented. The routine-oriented star – each day starts with making her bed, then her cardio, then her egg whites and oatmeal, which includes her blueberries and a protein scoop – credits her structure and discipline. the lighting of his motivation every day. “I listen [motivational speaker] Les Browns, and it hit me when he said the graveyard was filled with wasted possibilities, ”Lashley says. “I never want to leave this earth and see that I didn’t pursue what I wanted. I stay motivated in everything I do. Otherwise, when it is done, you will be buried with the possibility. I never want that. I want to exhaust all the possibilities I can do. Slam summer is an opportunity for Lashley, one he is eager to seize. Lashley hasn’t worked a match against an opponent with Goldberg’s legacy during his title reign, and he wants to leave a permanent impression on people’s minds with his dominance. “I’m a champion who pushes everything,” Lashley says. “People will see my aggression at Slam summer. There is nothing else like it. When I step in the ring against Goldberg, I’ll do what I love to do, and that’s beat Goldberg and kick his ass. More wrestling coverage: Justin Barrasso can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Justinbarrasso.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/wrestling/2021/08/20/wwe-summerslam-bobby-lashley-bill-goldberg The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos