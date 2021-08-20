Entertainment
Mike Richards, the new danger! Host, left
Mike Richards, who has been named the new host of Jeopardy! last week, abruptly quit the role of the beloved game show after a recent report surfaced of offensive and sexist comments he made on a podcast several years ago.
Mr Richards, who, as the show’s executive producer, helped oversee the search for Alex Trebeks’ replacement before being appointed to the post, a decision itself controversial said Friday in a note from service that the controversy had made clear that going forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show.
As such, I will be stepping down as host from now on, Mr. Richards wrote.
Sony Pictures Entertainment, which produces and distributes the game show, said Mr. Richards will remain the executive producer of the program.
We support Mike’s decision to step down as host, Sony said in a statement. We were surprised this week to learn of the Mikes 2013/2014 podcast and the offensive language it has used in the past. We discussed with him our concerns and our expectations for the future.
Sony added: Mike has been with us for two years and ran the Jeopardy! team through the most difficult time the show has ever seen. We hope that as an executive producer he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect.
The search for shows for a permanent replacement host will now begin again, with a series of hosts invited to schedule. Mayim Bialik, the star of the sitcom, will remain the host of Jeopardy! prime-time specials.
Sony announced Mr. Richards’ new role last Wednesday with great fanfare, calling him a great talent.
But a report in The ring this week unearthed Mr. Richards’ past comments on a podcast that led to criticism exposures, including the Anti-Defamation League. In a 2013 episode, Mr. Richards joked about women dressing like a whore on Halloween; in another episode, he called his co-host a booth slut because she once worked as a model at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. He also described the women who wear one-piece swimsuits as looking really cranky and overweight and referred to stereotypes about Jews and big noses.
Mr. Richards, a comedian turned game show manager, was executive producer of The Price Is Right at the time he made the comments.
His first official registration as a permanent Jeopardy host! took place Thursday at the Culver City, Calif., show studios. It quickly became apparent that the show staff were deeply upset by his comments on the podcast and the fury surrounding his appointment.
Daily business briefing
In an emotional morning meeting with Mr Richards, team members expressed their grievances and disappointment at his past behavior, which they said could damage the show’s reputation, according to two people familiar with it. with the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity because the internal Peril! the discussions were sensitive.
And a new incident Thursday involving Mr. Richards further disturbed some of the show’s staff.
A group of Jeopardy! worshipers had gathered for a ceremony to rename the entertainment studio in honor of Mr. Trebek, including Mr. Trebeks’ widow, his children and Anthony Vinciquerra, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainments. Mr Richards and Ms Bialik were there, along with two of the other host candidates, former candidates Buzzy Cohen and Ken Jennings, according to three people familiar with the incident, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Afterwards, people said, Mr. Cohen and Mr. Jennings expected to attend Mr. Richards’ first recording. Instead, they were escorted from the soundstage to a nearby green room, where they watched the recording on a closed stream. They were told Mr. Richards was too nervous to have them in the studio, people said.
One of the people compared it to inviting Joe DiMaggio back to Yankee Stadium and not letting him into the dugout.
Sony said access to the recording was restricted due to pandemic protocols limiting the number of people in the studio. Mr. Vinciquerra also did not attend the recording.
The search to replace Mr Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer last year, had riveted fans of the show, a television institution whose first iteration dates back to 1964.
The show hosted a parade of guest guests including LeVar Burton, Anderson Cooper, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Buck and others. One competitor was virtually unknown to the public: Mr. Richards, who started out as executive producer of Jeopardy! and the Wheel of Fortune last year.
Initially, Mr. Richards spoke dispassionately about the research, telling the New York Times in January that he wanted the show’s audiences to have a chance to weigh in on the selection and that the new host shouldn’t just make a print of Alex.
He didn’t mention he might be in contention as well.
Sony said Mr. Richards walked out of the selection process after running as a candidate. But as executive producer, he retained a key role in determining which potential host bands would be screened for the focus groups that Sony was studying closely. Other Jeopardy supervision! producers were excluded from this process.
Mr Richards also came under scrutiny when lawsuits resurfaced over his former job at The Price Is Right, including allegations that he hesitated when one of the models in the show, Brandi Cochran, announced that she was pregnant with twins. According to the trial, Mr. Richards put his face in his hands and said: Twins? Are you serious? The matter was finally settled. The costume also claimed that Mr. Richards wanted the models to wear lighter clothes; Mr Richards said in a statement this month that the allegations do not reflect the reality of who I am.
In his Friday note, Mr Richards wrote: It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we seek to start a new chapter.
He concluded: I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.
