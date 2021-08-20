Mike Richards, the new danger! Host, left

Mike Richards, who has been named the new host of Jeopardy! last week, abruptly quit the role of the beloved game show after a recent report surfaced of offensive and sexist comments he made on a podcast several years ago.

Mr Richards, who, as the show’s executive producer, helped oversee the search for Alex Trebeks’ replacement before being appointed to the post, a decision itself controversial said Friday in a note from service that the controversy had made clear that going forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show.

As such, I will be stepping down as host from now on, Mr. Richards wrote.

Sony Pictures Entertainment, which produces and distributes the game show, said Mr. Richards will remain the executive producer of the program.

We support Mike’s decision to step down as host, Sony said in a statement. We were surprised this week to learn of the Mikes 2013/2014 podcast and the offensive language it has used in the past. We discussed with him our concerns and our expectations for the future.