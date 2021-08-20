Britney Spearss lawyer calls alleged battery incident sensational tabloid fodder





Britney spearsThe housekeeper accused her of battery after she allegedly slapped a phone at the hands of her employees. But according to the pop star lawyer, Matthieu Rosengart, it’s nothing but a sensational tailor-made tabloid event. A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said AND! New that officers responded to a call from Spearss’s home on August 16. According to E!, the employee claims the singer slapped her hands on a phone after confronting her upon returning from a vet visit. The employee also claims that Spears hit her hand, but that she was not injured. Sheriff’s assistants were said to have arrived at the scene only to learn that the housekeeper had already left the property and had gone to the local station in Thousand Oaks, Calif., To report the alleged battery incident. The spokesperson said a complaint was filed with the sheriff’s office and MPs tried to reach Spears for comment, but she did not want to speak to them. All the results of that investigation would be sent to the Ventura County prosecutor’s office, which will then consider whether or not to charge the Grammy winner with a misdemeanor battery. However, Rosengart explained in a statement to Us weekly he thinks the whole incident is overkill and sensational, nothing more than a manufactured product, he said, she said of a cell phone, no keystrokes and obviously no injury. Anyone can lay a charge, but it should have been closed immediately. The allegations also come amid Spearss’s ongoing legal battle over his guardianship. Last week, the father of pop stars, Jamie Spears, eventually agreed to step down as curator of his estate after Rosengart asked him to do so. After saying, there is, in fact, no real reason to suspend or revoke Mr. Spears as registrar of the estate, Jamies’ attorney wrote, nonetheless, even though Mr. Spears is the relentless target. of unwarranted attacks, he doesn’t believe a public battle with his daughter over his continued service as a Tory would be in his best interest. So even though he must challenge this unwarranted petition for his dismissal, Mr Spears intends to work with the court and his daughter’s new lawyer to prepare for an orderly transition to a new Tory. In a statement, Rosengart replied: We are happy but not necessarily surprised that Mr Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be fired. We are, however, disappointed by their continued disgraceful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others. He also noted that just because Jamie agreed to resign doesn’t mean they’ve finished reviewing the role he played in that tutelage. We look forward to continuing our thorough investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years as he raised millions of dollars from his daughters’ estates, and I look forward to to take Mr. Spearss’s affidavit in the near future, he said. In the meantime, rather than making false accusations and laying low blows on his own daughter, Mr Spears should step down immediately. More great stories from Vanity Show Cover article: From Puff Daddy to Diddy to Love

