Front Range Art Guide August 20-26 – Boulder Daily Camera

Rock area

15th Street Gallery With works by Boston artist Nancy Simonds and Denver artist Tony Ortega; open by appointment 11 am-3pm from Thursday to Saturday; 1708 15th Street, Boulder; 303-447-2841; 15thstreetgalleryboulder.com

Anas Art Gallery Art by local, African and Caribbean artists; from noon to 5 p.m. from Friday to Sunday; 958 Cherryvale Road, Boulder; 303-261-5936; anasartgallery.com

Arbor Institute “Life in the Plasticene” explores the era of plastic fueled by fossil fuels with works by Marcus Eriksen, Kelsi Nagy, Chris Jordan, Patrick Chandler and David Oonk, until October 3; 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, or by appointment 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; 1708 13th Street, Boulder; arborinstitute.org

Art and soul gallery The works of New England-region artist Eleanor Sabin explore the conflict between the man-made world and the natural world; 11 am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am-4pm Sunday; 1615 Pearl St., Boulder; 303-544-5803; artandsoulboulder.com

Center for the creative reuse of art pieces The staff and volunteer art exhibition located in the Bricolage gallery features works in a wide range of mediums and reused materials from more than 15 artists; until October 2; from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday; 2860 Bluff St., Boulder; artpartsboulder.org

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art The Stubborn Influence of Painting, works by American and British artists, until September 6; El movimiento sigue, Los Seis de Boulder outdoor sculpture by Jasmine Baetz, until March 14, 2022; The Journey Continues to Justice, El Movimiento Sigue, installation by Judy Miranda and Geraldina Lawson explores the issues facing undocumented youth, through September 6; 11 am-5pm Tuesday to Sunday; 1750 13th Street, Boulder; 303-443-2122; bmoca.org

Canyon Theater and Gallery Letters of Love to the Earth / Cartas de Amor a La Tierra, a collaboration of the Arbor Art Collective and local artists and farmers who are creating equitable and climate-resilient food systems, until October 3; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday; Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-441-3100, boulderlibrary.org/exhibits

The Community Arts Center Collective Lost & Found: Art with found objects ”,

a group exhibition with works made from recycled and / or found objects, until October 3; open house of the artist 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. August 20; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 201 N. Chemin Public, Lafayette; lafayetteco.gov

Dairy Arts Center Four exhibits promote awareness of the MMIWG (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls): Sing Our Rivers Red, the exhibit features thousands of simple earrings, each representing a current case of the MMIWG; The MMIWG + art exhibit features work by Indigenous artists Chad Yellowjohn, Nathalie Standingcloud, Mary Jane Oatman, Crystal Dugi, Lakota Sage and Olivia Montoya; Native Fashion Taking Action by Native Fashion Designer and Project Runway Alumnus Patricia Michaels; mural by Creative Nations artist JayCee Beyale; all exhibited until October; 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday; 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; 303-440-7826; thedairy.org

East Window Never forget, Nicholas Galanins’ work turns the Hollywood sign into a call to action to return land to indigenous communities, until August 29; open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 4949 Broadway, Unit 102-B, Boulder; windowest.org

Annex East Window Pearl Street Gordian Knot, by Kacy Jung, explores culture and capitalism, until September 1; 1647 Pearl Street, Boulder; windowest.org

Eldorado Springs Art Center The dilapidated old auto repair shop turned into an art gallery has a garden of sculptures and artist’s studio work; call for an appointment; 8 Chesebro Way, Eldorado Springs; 303-378-0454; eldoradospringsartcenter.com

The gallery of the apartments at the bus stop Street Wise, featuring artist-in-residence Eboni JD Freeman, Heather Schulte, Monks & Ninjas, M. Hanimal and Savannah Ducharm, through August 31; open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday or by appointment; 4895 N. Broadway, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org

Lyon Red Stone MuseumHistorical exhibitions in a school from 1881 with three rooms: Lyon newspapers: A story, all on board! Railways in Lyon, Swift / Smith / Bohn family, 125 years of distinctive cameras, Native American artifacts, Della Burke and more; until October 3; 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday; 340, rue High, Lyon; lyonsredstonemuseum.com

Mary Williams Fine Arts America the Beautiful, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Feeding America; calling for hours; 5311 West Avenue # 112, Boulder, 303-938-1588; marywilliamsfinearts.com

Boulder Museum Memorial Crane Project, by Karla Funderburk, honors COVID victims with thousands of origami cranes, through September 17; Parallel Drawings: Community Art and Artifacts from 2020 to September 17; Celebrating 30 years: eTown, a national treasure, exhibition with archival memorabilia, historical photographs and more, until October 4; 9 am-5pm Thursday-Monday, 9 am-8pm Wednesday; 2205 Broadway, Boulder; 303-449-3464; museumofboulder.org

Naropa University Art Galleries will reopen again this fall; 6287 Arapahoe Avenue and 2130 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder; naropa.edu

NCAR / UCAR Community Art Program Closed until further notice; National Center for Atmospheric Research Visitors, 1850 Table Mesa Drive, Boulder; 303-497-2570 or scied.ucar.edu

NoBo Arts District The first Fridays are from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and offer a self-guided tour of the artists’ studios; 1 pm to 6 pm Second Saturdays feature local artists, food vendors, musicians and free activities for families, through December; the artist collective runs along North Boulder and Lee Hill Drive; noboartdistrict.org

Phil Lewis Art Open from noon to 5 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday; 2034 Pearl St, Unit 102, Boulder; 720-379-6249; phillewisart.com

POP! Gallery The Open Studios pop-up art and gift gallery features rotating exhibits from Boulder County artists and Open Studios members; 11 am-6pm every day; Lower level of the Broadway building, 1200 Pearl Street, Suite 15; openstudios.org/pop-gallery

Gallery R Trees & Flowers ”, by artists from Colorado, until September 26; 11 am-6pm Tuesday to Sunday; 2027 Broadway, Boulder; 303-447-2841; rgallery.art

Rembrandt Court indigenous, local and national art; 11 am-5pm Monday to Saturday, call ahead; 1301 Spruce Street, Boulder; 303-301-2972; Rembrandtyard.com

SmithKlein Gallery Works by Californian artist Peter Burega are on display until August 27; every day from noon to 5 p.m. 1116 Pearl St., Boulder; 303-444-7200; smithklein.com

Community Thistle Gallery Dona Laurita’s Transitional Evidence exhibition, through August, features guest artists Jody Bill and Steve OBryan; open by appointment; 6000 Spine Road # 101, Boulder; donalaurita.com.

UC Art Museum Staring into the Fire, abstract on canvas by local artist Kate Petley, until December 18; Tools of Conveyance, multimedia works using glass and organic materials by Canadian artist Tim Whiten, until December 18; 1085 18th St., Boulder; cuartmuseum.colorado.edu

University of Colorado Museum of Natural History will reopen again this fall; University of Colorado Henderson Building, 15th and Broadway, Boulder; colorado.edu

Longmont sector

Artwalk Longmont Firehouse Art Center and Downtown Longmonts Summer on the Streets fill the walkways along Main Street with live artwork, three pop-up concert stages, and over 18 artisans’ tents; 4 pm-8pm Saturday; main street, Longmont; firehouseart.org/summeronthestreets2021

Fire station art center Means of production, with Alexandra Knox, Manda Remmen and Noah Breuer, until August 29; artist-in-residence Janelle W. Anderson has works at the South Gallery; from noon to 5 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday; 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont; firehouseart.org

Longmont Museum The Longmont 150 exhibition celebrates the city’s 150th anniversary with more than 80 years of artefacts, until January 9, 2022; 9 am-3pm Tuesday to Saturday; 400, chemin Quail, Longmont; longmontmuseum.org

Osmosis gallery Why not Niwot? a program with a jury on the unique city, until August 31; The Sense Called Wonder, exhibition by Karen Taylor, until August 31; 10 am-5pm Monday to Friday, 11 am-5pm Saturday; 290 Second Avenue, Niwot; osmosisartgallery.com

Northern Colorado

Estes Park Art Center The Joy Of Diversity, mixed media by Cynthia Price Reedy, jewelry by Eli Roehl, until August 24; 11 am-5pm every day; 517 Big Thompson Avenue, Estes Park; artcenterofestes.com

Works of art Out of Place, Out of Bounds, highlights fiber and fiber techniques, until August 28; from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday; 310 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland; worksloveland.org

Loveland Museum Flash Points: Material: Intent: Merged, the artists explore a wide range of materials, until September 25; Light Affects: Encaustic Colorado, group show with artists from Colorado, until September 25; Encaustic watercolor paintings, by artist Eric Zimmer, until August 28; Talk to the Water, by Sharon Carlisle, through August 28; Magia Chicana, by Tony Ortega, until November 13; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland; lovelandmuseumgallery.org