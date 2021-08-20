VidCon 2021, slated for Anaheim in October, cancels COVID-19 issues – Orange County Register





VidCon 2021, which was scheduled to bring together creators and fans online in Anaheim in October, is instead being canceled due to growing concerns about the increase in COVID-19 cases. Instead, the event will return in June 2022, according to a statement from the event’s organizers. “We were so confident that we would be able to roll out the VidCon you know and love in October and we looked forward to reconnecting with all of you IRL,” said Jim Louderback, VidCon CEO, in a published written statement. on VidCon.com. “Unfortunately, due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and changing health and safety mandates, we made the difficult but fair decision to cancel VidCon in October. “We simply cannot risk the health and safety of our attendees, creators, speakers, sponsors and staff and we want to make sure that we provide everyone with the best VidCon experience,” he continued. “We really, really can’t wait to see you in June 2022! “ VidCon also canceled in 2020 as the pandemic raged. This year, however, with vaccines available and COVID-19 seemingly on retirement, plans have been made for an in-person convention October 22-24 at the Anaheim Convention Center, with tickets also available for fans to virtually attend. some programs as well. Now, VidCon 2022 is scheduled for June 22-25, still at the Anaheim Convention Center. Fans with convention passes other than day tickets will see these automatically carry over to the new 2022 event, although refunds are available and can be requested until June 3, 2022. Those with tickets tickets for virtual events will also have their tickets transferred to 2022. an event. Fans with day tickets will be automatically refunded by September 3. For full details, including how to request refunds, visit vidcon.com/info/fz5mw5/covid-19-statement.

