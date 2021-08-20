Angelina Jolie joins Instagram to share letter from girl in Afghanistan

If there is one thing Angelina Jolie will do, is to use its platform to raise awareness and help people in crisis.

The “Maleficent” actressjoined Instagram On Friday and for her first post, she shared a letter she said she received from a teenage girl in Afghanistan.

“Right now the Afghan people are losing their ability to communicate on social media and express themselves freely,” Jolie said. captioned the post. “So I came to Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those around the world who are fighting for their basic human rights.”

The young girl, whose name has been redacted, says she fears that the return of the Taliban will prevent her from going to school, saying “we are all imprisoned again”.