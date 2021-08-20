Chuck’s obituary Close | Paint

In the 1960s, Chuck Close, fresh out of art school, was sitting in a New York restaurant when Jasper Johns walked in, walking past his table mates in complete anonymity despite the painters’ great fame. aged. After seven decades of self-portraits, Close, who died at the age of 81, has never met the same fate, his face recognizable by generations of museologists. In 2017, this rich career came to an abrupt end following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Close large-scale painted, acrylics or oils applied flat with few discernible brush strokes. He always started with a photograph as the source material, rigidly divided by a superimposed grid, which he reproduced, colors and shapes, square by square, on a canvas using a variety of tools, including blades of razor, electric drills and airbrushes. The artist has also brought the faces of his peers out of obscurity, painting portraits of Kiki Smith, Alex Katz, Cindy Sherman, Roy Lichtenstein and other artists, as well as the most recognizable Barack Obama, Al Gore, Brad Pitt and Kate Moss.

Close hated the term photorealistic, but for much of his early work, which was a sharp break with the abstract expressionist paintings he produced as a student, it was appropriate. The 1967-68 Large self-portrait, on a canvas 2.7 meters high, shows the artist, painted in black and white acrylic, his head tilted so that his nostrils can be scrutinized. A cigarette hangs loosely from her lips and hair moves up her bare chest. Working on such a scale, Close compared himself and the viewer of the work to the tiny figures of Jonathan Swifts Gullivers Travels. Lilliputians crawl over the body of this giant, perhaps not even knowing they are on a giant until they fall into a nostril or stumble over beard hairs, he said in 1995. In 1969 he painted Philip Glass in the same way, the composer’s nose has also bowed and his mess of childish curls casting a shadow on the forehead. I’m very interested in a nose as a shape, said Close. I’m also interested in its edges and the surface information scattered through it.

Chuck Closes Large self-portrait 2.7 meters high. Photograph: Chuck Close / Courtesy of Pace Gallery

The 1970s saw the artist embrace color, alongside an enlargement of the individual guiding grid squares he used in the process of a work. This gave his paintings a more abstract and pointillist style. I’m not trying to make facsimiles of photographs, Close said. I’m also not interested in the head icon as a total image. I don’t want the viewer to see the whole head at once and assume this is the most important aspect of my painting. My main goal is to translate photographic information into painting information.

In 1988, Close collapsed at an awards ceremony in New York City, due to an occlusion of the anterior spinal artery. Lying in the hospital, initially paralyzed from neck to toe, Close figured he would have to give up painting and turn to concept art. But I was going to miss the activity of pushing paint. Very quickly, I said to myself: I’ll put the paint on the canvas if I have to spit the paint on the canvas. They found me a room in the basement, an art therapy room.

He tied a paintbrush to his wrist with bandages and, picking up the movement in his arms, slowly got back to work, his disability having little bearing on his subject interests or his painting style.

Janet (1989), shows artist Janet Fish grimacing through a rigid series of oil paint marks, an aesthetic that extended that of the last portrait taken before the artist’s hospitalization, a 1987 portrait of a Katz in the look sullen. A 1993 portrait of Smith is made up of thousands of individually painted abstract spots contained within a square grid.

Born in Monroe, Washington, Chick was the son of Mildred (née Wagner), a piano teacher, and Leslie Close, a plumber and sheet metal worker who died when his son was 11. Chuck himself was bedridden that year with kidney disease. Mildred, left alone to raise the boy, supported her artistic interests in the context of her own breast cancer diagnosis. Chuck suffered from severe dyslexia, which led him to struggle in high school, but he flourished during evening art classes at Everett Junior College.

In 1960 he went to the University of Washington to study art, where he considered himself a third wave abstract expressionist, inspired by Arshile Gorky and Willem de Kooning, and completed a master’s degree at Yale alongside Richard Serra and Nancy Graves. .

After studying at the Akademie der Bildenden Knste in Vienna in 1964 on a Fulbright scholarship, Close returned to the United States the following year, teaching at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, where he had his first solo exhibition. , before moving to New York in 1967. There he taught at the School of Visual Arts, where he met his first wife, Leslie (née Rose), one of his students, while spending his nights to shows and parties at artist studios or to Maxs Kansas City, a bohemian nightclub on Park Street.

Immersed in the New York scene, Close found ready-made models from his artist peers. It’s hard to make art when nobody cares. In an art ghetto, we can convince ourselves that what we were doing was a very important activity because we were surrounded by other people who agree to say it.

In 1971 he had his first major museum exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, first exhibiting color with Kent (1971), in which a freckled friend with a crooked nose is shown sternly on a canvas 2.5 meters high. In 1980, the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis hosted the artist’s first retrospective, Close Portraits, who traveled to the St Louis Art Museum, Missouri, and the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago, before closing at the Whitney Museum in New York. During this period, he experimented with painting with his fingertips, pressing them into an ink pad to achieve works such as Keith / Square Fingerprint Version (1979), as well as photographic collage including Self-Portrait / Composite / Six Parts (1980), a 4.3 meter high work of Polaroids.

Another traveling retrospective opened at MoMA, New York, in 1998, traveling across the United States and ending at the Hayward Gallery, London the following year.

Close and Leslie divorced in 2011, and he married artist Sienna Shields in 2013; they separate three years later. It turns out that a wheelchair is kind of a fun magnet for babies, he said that year. When I walk through the Miami Art Fair, thousands of beautiful women hang over me.

In 2017, Close was accused by several women of verbal sexual misconduct at various times between 2005 and 2013. They described how he invited them to his studio to pose, before asking them to undress for the portrait and do vulgar comments. After initially denying the allegations, Close later apologized. Nonetheless, the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC canceled a scheduled exhibition of 30 works that year and, in addition to exhibitions in the Hong Kong outposts of its commercial dealers, White Cube and Pace Gallery, the controversy has ended his career as an exhibitor.

Close was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2013, changed to frontotemporal dementia two years later.

He is survived by his daughters, Georgia and Maggie, from his first marriage, and four grandchildren.