Danger! host: Mike Richards has resigned. What is happening now?

Looking for a permanent Jeopardy! the host is back.

On Friday, just nine days after Sony Pictures Television announced that Mike Richards, executive producer of Jeopardy !, would take on the show’s coveted host role, Richards announced he was withdraw as host with immediate effect.

Deseret News reached out to Sony for comment on Friday morning.

As I mentioned last week, I have been deeply honored to have been invited to host the syndicated show and have been delighted with the opportunity to expand my role, Richards said in a commentary. declaration. However, over the past few days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show.

How Richards Became Jeopardy! the host falls so quickly?

Mike Richards immediately sparked a backlash

When Richards, who initially led the search for a host, was declared the new host for Jeopardy! on August 11, the announcement immediately drew suspicion and, in some cases, anger even from Jeopardy! fans, the Deseret News reported.

On social media, the moment has been compared to Dick Cheney, who led the search for George W. Bush’s vice-president before assuming the post himself. Although Richards hosted the quiz show for two weeks, he claimed to be just filling out due to a conflict in the guest welcoming schedule, according to Claire McNear, of The ring.

According to The Ringer’s report, this scheduling conflict involving Ken Jennings’ obligations with the game show The Chase could have been worked around. Danger! staff would have been willing to welcome Jennings, but Richards insisted on stepping in and welcoming.

I had no idea I was going to do this for three days, so I hadn’t prepared to host as I know the other hosts, said Richards. United States today at the time.

In his first game as a Jeopardy! host, Richards said it was his job as an executive producer to follow the mantra that the show must continue, the Deseret News reported.

By this logic, he was never really considered by fans as a favorite for the hosting gig, although The New York Times reported last week that Richards had resigned from the research directorate after running for a candidate.

Richards had his followers who thought he had naturally slipped into the role of host, but for the most part, the news that he would become the show’s permanent host sparked outrage, especially when there were fan favorites like Jennings who had the highest ratings of all the guest hosts. and LeVar Burton, who was fortunate enough to be the hospitality host thanks in large part to a fan petition which has collected more than 260,000 signatures, the Deseret News reported.

Following the news that Richards was in advanced negotiations to become the host, some of Richards’ past disputes over other game shows resurfaced, including discrimination lawsuits that emerged during his tenure as executive producer of The Price Is Right.

On this show, Richards was embroiled in disputes with former models Brandi Cochran, who claimed she was treated differently after becoming pregnant before she was ultimately fired, and Lanisha Cole, who claimed to have been harassed. when Richards stopped talking to her and communicated to her through notes. transmitted by other models and staff, the Deseret News reported.

Both of these cases were settled out of court, and Richards addressed the lawsuits in a recent statement to Jeopardy! Staff.

I want you all to know that the way my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am, he said in an Aug. 9 statement.

Two days later, he was named permanent host of Jeopardy!

But the backlash was not over.

With Mike Richards, it was Jeopardy! in danger?

Mike Richards wrote last week that The Price Is Right lawsuits did not reflect the reality of who I am, The Ringers Claire McNear tweeted Aug. 18. I went to find out who he is, talked to current and former colleagues, and listened to a podcast he hosted at Price’s. What I found was disturbing.

After what was already a considerable backlash, McNears Report was probably the last straw that led to Richards stepping down as host.

In her report, McNear has interviewed a number of people who have worked with Richards over the years, former employees who have claimed that Richards can exclude and despise longtime employees on the show, and described him as a person who did not hesitate to want to pass in front of the camera.

McNear also reviewed all 41 episodes of The Randumb Show, a podcast Richards hosted from 2013 to 2014. Throughout these episodes which have since been deleted, Richards consistently used offensive language and disparaged women’s bodies. McNear wrote.

Thursday the Anti-Defamation League requested an investigation into Richards’ pattern of offensive comments, Deadline reported.

I think this is one of the reasons Jeopardy! was an aspiration for many of his competitors was his sense of integrity, Kristin Sausville, a 2015 Jeopardy! champion, says The ring. There was something intrinsic to the show and Alex Trebeks hosted it that elevated it above other gaming shows.

The baggage Mike Richards brought from his previous experience as an executive producer, as well as the optics of what appears to be his self-selection as a host, tarnished that, she continued. I think there is a real danger from Jeopardy! becoming just another syndicated game show, and that worries me about its longevity and reputation.

What happens to Jeopardy! now?

Now, two days after McNears’ reporting on The Ringer, Richards has stepped down as host.

It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we seek to open a new chapter, said Richards in a declaration which was shared by McNear on Friday. I want to apologize to all of you for the unwanted negative attention that has been paid to Jeopardy! over the past few weeks and for the confusion and delays it is causing now. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.

So what happens to Jeopardy! now?

Production on the 38th season of the shows, which premieres on September 13, began Thursday, with Richards presumably taping a few episodes that day. The show canceled production on Friday and Richards announced that, as the show resumed its search for a host, Jeopardy! will bring back guest hosts to continue production for the new season. Details on these guest hosts will be released next week, according to Richards’ statement.

This could mean that other guest hosts who have expressed interest in full-time accommodation, including Jennings, Burton and Aaron Rodgers, could still stand a chance.

According to The ring, a lot of danger! staff members and former contestants believed Jennings would be Trebeks ‘successor, an expectation that heightened when he was named a consulting producer for the shows’ 37th season. On top of that, just two days before his death, Trebek reportedly called Jennings to discuss guest accommodation. He even left a pair of his cufflinks for Jennings at the studio.

And then there’s Mayim Bialik, neuroscientist and Big Bang Theory actress, who Jeopardy! has previously been nominated to host prime time specials and spinoffs from Jeopardy! including the Jeopardy! National University Championship which will air on ABC next year. Perhaps Bialik will now expand his role in the shows night slot.

In the midst of all the current chaos, however, this is certain: danger! has a number of guest host applicants who would be happy to accept the full time host position.

Obviously I’m disappointed with how this process went, but I’d rather look to the future, Jennings said. The ring. I plan to be with the show for as long as they have me no matter who is hosting.