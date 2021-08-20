Hard-won victories and lessons learned during the pandemic – Spokane County Library District

Posted on August 20, 2021 at 6:00 a.m.

By Dana Mannino

It is not to say how difficult this pandemic has been for all of us, and for some, more than others.

It is also true that the pandemic has forced us to think in new and creative ways. For us at the library, we focused on how the library can serve you.

Without minimizing the negative impact the pandemic has had on our lives, I would like to take a moment to share some of the ways that I think the pandemic has changed my library science for the better.

I have become an aggressive reader advisor.

Librarians call the act of helping a client find good reading advice.

Before the pandemic, I was a very shy readers advisor. I could casually leave a few books in plain sight of a family I overheard looking for fun picture books, but in general, I wouldn’t start a conversation about a book unless a customer was in. approach me or look confused.

Then came the one-year pandemic boot camp for advisory readers.

It all started with a bang the last day I worked before closing. The schools had just been closed and we were about to follow suit. The library was full of people. It was like Black Friday for libraries.

Everyone wanted something to occupy their children during the closure. A smart grandmother showed up with a cart to carry books home. And I spent my entire shift counseling readers.

While the library was closed, no one could browse the shelves for new reading. People quickly discovered how limiting it is to only read books that you have already heard of. Enter Book Butler.

To use Book Butler, customers fill out a form describing their reading tastes, and we put several books on hold for them. When we deployed the system, which also used the curbside service, we received 35 requests in a single day. I spent a full shift answering them.

Training camp continued this summer with Summer Reading by Mail. We worked with schools to identify struggling readers who were unlikely to join the library. With the help of their parents, we found out what they like to read. Throughout the summer, we sent them regular shipments of books they might like.

So after all this virtual practice, I became a pretty aggressive reader advisor. As soon as someone is in front of me, I say: Do you find what you like? Oh! I love Mo Willems! Have you tried out Jan Thomas?

I always respect nonverbal cues that my unsolicited reading tips aren’t welcome, but I’ve found this to be the exception, not the rule. I think the closure made us value face-to-face interactions more. The library is more than a storehouse of books. It’s a place to interact with people about your favorite hobby!

(If you’re curious about the tools librarians use to become great readers’ advisers, check out Novelist, Literature Map, Where grumpy.)

I know when to use virtual programming.

Zoom fatigue is real and I can’t wait to get back to the programs in person. But it seems that there are situations where virtual programs are actually better than in-person ones.

For example, last spring we hosted several in-person workshops for parents to help their young children grow up and have healthy romantic relationships. There was a lot of enthusiasm for the program, but only two families showed up.

Then COVID-19 hit, and we moved the online workshop. Thirteen parents have registered for the program online. So, there may be information you need, but you don’t need it enough to put on pants, or maybe a screen is a more comfortable way to talk about uncomfortable topics. Either way, I’m glad we can now connect you to experts live from the comfort of your home.

Intergenerational programs also seem to work better online, which makes sense. There comes a time when teens are extremely uncomfortable appearing in public with their parents. But a teenager might be ready to beat his parents in a virtual cake decorating contest in the privacy of his own kitchen.

Plus, there comes a time when bending over to tie shoes becomes difficult for a grandparent. But shoes aren’t necessary if grandma and granddaughter are crocheting together on Zoom. In the past, we were often asked for programs that could really cater for all ages, but attendance was lagging behind. Our Nailed It virtual programs, on the other hand, always have a waiting list.

Will families continue to participate in online programs as we step into the new normal? I don’t know, but a lot of them have been fun so far.

I can help clients with their personal computers.

We have had the Book-a-Librarian service for a long time. Before the pandemic, Book-a-Librarian meant customers could schedule one-on-one help for many different topics. The most common included setting up apps on a new smartphone, learning how to write job applications online, and using resources in our digital library to facilitate research. And all of these meetings were in person.

During the pandemic, we knew people still needed help, especially filling out unemployment claims online, so Book-a-Librarian went virtual.

The Virtual Book-a-Librarian sessions opened up new worlds for us. Before, when people had difficulty downloading their eBooks to their home computers, all we could do was write down instructions and hope they made sense once the person got home. We can now meet online for an interactive session and see firsthand the problem of screen sharing.

An online meeting environment like Zoom may seem like the wrong tool to help someone struggling with technology, but it’s another way the pandemic has changed us.

Most adults, including grandparents, can use Zoom. And if they can’t, I have a job. On the day of the appointment, I usually call the client on the phone and talk to them about the process of joining the Zoom meeting. Once they are on the online dating platform, we hang up and use Zoom for the rest of the appointment.

Using Zoom, or any new technology, might seem scary the first time around, but my rule of thumb is if you can check your email, you can use Zoom.

Although the library cannot repair your personal computer, we can help you learn how to use it. And now you don’t even have to leave your house. Last week, I helped a client recover her Amazon account so that she could purchase her medical supplies.

Customers can print directly from their phone.

The libraries’ information technology (IT) department deserves a medal. When the pandemic struck, our IT staff became busier than ever to set up new infrastructure so librarians and other staff could work from home. And suddenly, several technologies that had been planned for future deployment became things we needed yesterday.

Mobile printing was one such technology. During the pandemic, it was important to set up mobile printing so that customers could send print jobs from their homes.

Today’s in-person customers also enjoy benefits, as they no longer need to connect to a library computer to print a shipping label or recipe. They can send their print job directly from their phone.

This is important if, like many customers, you only access your mailbox on your phone (and your mailbox password has long been forgotten). Getting a shipping label or other print job from a locked-down email account can look like gold in Fort Knox. I am grateful for this innovation every day.

The pandemic has been tough and each new wave can be demoralizing. But that’s all the more reason to celebrate our hard-won victories. They cannot make up for what has been lost, but the victories and the lessons are something to be proud of. I think we’ll get through this.

