“Ftbol is life! Mexican actor Cristo Fernndez loves his role as “Ted Lasso”
If fans of exuberant “Ted Lasso” character Dani Rojas wonder if art imitates life, a conversation with Cristo Fernndez quickly reassures them.
My grandma and mom used to say, Cristbal don’t talk, breathe, talk, dream, all ftbol football was literally my life, the Mexican actor told NBC News, speaking about his teenage years before his life-changing escape role, where he is known for his signature, “Ftbol c’est la vie!”
Like so many young men around the world, Fernndez dreamed of becoming a professional footballer. In his case, Fernndez says he “saw it” by playing one on television. “I do everything I love: ftbol, comedy, acting.
Fernndez was 15 when he played for Guadalajara Estudiantes Tecos Club in the Mexican League. Unfortunately, a knee injury shattered his ambition to play professionally.
The transition from sports to the world of cinema has not been easy, Fernndez said, requiring a discipline he learned through sports. He enrolled in screenwriting classes at the University of Guadalajara and when it came time to make films nobody wanted to star in my videos so I had to do it myself. Then I ended up staring in everyone’s videos and I was like, wow, that’s cool!
He completed his studies and moved to England, where he obtained a master’s degree in theater. In London, there was no role for a Mexican. The only professional job I had booked before “Ted Lasso” played a Mexican wrestler in a TV commercial, so I had to think about screenplay ideas involving a Mexican living in the UK.
He was filming videos with friends while working as a bartender at a Mexican restaurant in London, using the bar as a venue. I just used what I had, he said.
The work paid off; he built his acting reel from his independent projects, which ultimately helped him land his “Ted Lasso” audition. He said he heard from show’s creator, Bill Lawrence, and his star, Jason Sudeikis, “that when they saw these scenes that I did with my college friends, they saw my comedic side on. my reel and it got me an audition.
For those who wish to continue playing, Fernndez’s advice is to use whatever resources are available. In the beginning, no one is paid to do what we do, “he said.” We just have to work hard. “
In the age of dark comedies and anti-heroes, the Apple TV + show, now in its second season, stands out as a heartwarming and heartwarming story that shows how cool it is to be kind. In the first season, trainer Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) is a source of joy despite real conflicts and struggles, and Fernndez’s character serves as a reminder and reflection of that joy among the supporting characters.
The first season of “Ted Lasso” garnered 20 Emmy nominations, making it the most nominated comedy series this year, as well as the freshman series with the most Emmy nominations in Emmy history.
Season two delves deeper into the challenges facing the team, whose optimism is once again tested by difficult situations. Fernndez brings authenticity to the role of a football player with a lot of skill and joy to spare. Rojas is “in a state of extreme bliss 24/7,” Fernndez said. “I can’t be like this all the time.”
In the first season, the series features an extremely happy version of Dani Rojas who reminds us of that inner child we all have, Fernndez said. In season two, another side emerges.
I’m grateful for the second season because this version of Dani looks more like a real human with real issues, ”Fernndez said. “I am very excited to see how people are reacting. It all depends on how you deal with these issues and how you overcome them, and who you surround yourself with. “
“In times of stress, it’s good to remember why we were doing what we were doing and what brought us here,” said Fernndez. “Danis is a free spirit, so passionate about games, life is something we can take from him.
Bringing “Latino” to a Global Audience
“I wanted to play the most Latin / Mexican soccer player,” Fernndez said, adding that he was grateful the show made this space possible, “because people all over the world are learning who we are.
Fernndez describes the show as a collaboration, with the creators and writers embracing and encouraging the improvisation of the cast. In a scene from the first season the script showed Rojas leaving the locker room but I figured if I left the room let’s bring something else so I started singing in Spanish and they loved it!
Fernndez said it was a “dream come true” to work with Sudeikis and her co-star Brendan Hunt, who both come from the world of improvisation and know that great ideas can come from anyone, anything. thing he learns.
“I hope I can do it with my own projects as well,” he said. Fernndez owns the Spectrum MX films, which is currently developing a romantic comedy called “Do You Speak Love”. He said he would one day like to work with Oscar winners Guillermo Del Toro, Mexican director and Puerto Rican actor Benicio Del Toro, as well as other Latinos “with a different last name.”
As Fernndez reflected on his character, he said he embraced Dani Rojas’ level of optimism and the lessons of the show.
Although we can do what we love, sometimes we are stressed, and that is normal, “he said. It is important to look at ourselves and realize that, whatever the circumstances, we can always be. nice to each other without expecting anything. “
“You realize that when the fans not only congratulate us,” Fernndez said, “but also say how important the show has been to them, because of the times we live in.
