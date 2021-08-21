Entertainment
Actor Shaun Evans: I’m Happy To Be A Gun For Hire
When Shaun Evans agreed to star in the ITV pilot Inspector Morse prequel, Effort, he assumed that this would be a unique case; It was nine years ago. Last month, the actor completed work on the eighth series of the series, which one reviewer described as “heartwarming like cheese on toast.”
Effort – the title refers to the protagonist’s rarely mentioned first name – follows the fate of young Morse, a policeman and opera lover already displaying the harshness for which his elder, played by the late John Thaw, is famous. It’s a chic and engaging murder mystery steeped in nostalgia. Even now Evans – who is also an associate producer and occasional director on the show – can’t believe they still do.
“It’s totally unexpected, but life is like this, and I’m glad it lasted so long,” he says. Effort is ordered every year, which means that at the end of one series, the cast and crew aren’t sure if they’ll make another. “That we are always urged to do more, I consider it a good sign. As long as there’s still a story to tell and we can push ourselves beyond and improve on what we’ve done before, I’m happy to be doing more.
It’s mid-July when we meet at his agent’s office in Soho, London, which, as the dead plants lining the window sills show, has been empty since the first lockdown. Effort isn’t the only big series Evans has in the works. It will appear soon in Vigil, a clever and tense new BBC crime thriller starring Suranne Jones, Course of actionby Martin Compston and Game Of Thrones‘Rose Leslie.
He sees Jones Police Inspector Amy Silva sent by helicopter to a submarine off the coast of Scotland to investigate a suspicious death on board. Evans plays Chief Petty Officer Elliot Glover, who is the ship’s coxswain and whose job it is to aid Silva’s investigations while keeping secrets from the captain and senior crew members.
Evans has long been an admirer of series director James Strong, who also directed the ITV film. Broadchurch and Vanity Show. “It was a really good script and I was intrigued by the idea of a mystery in a locked room where no one can get in or out of that space,” he says.
The irony of working on a series set on a submarine, a place where people live and work in intolerable conditions, has not escaped the cast and the production crew. They started working on the series in late 2019, but production was halted with the first lockdown, after which they had to rethink the way some scenes were shot.
As research, Evans visited a naval base in Liverpool. “I hung out with sailors and we discussed what kind of traits a person in that role would have. You must be affable and be able to hang out with people. You are away for 90 days in a row, so you have to be okay with that.
“My character has a wife and a child but chooses to stay away from them for a large part of the year, without being reachable. I say this without judgment, but it’s an interesting choice I don’t think I can make.
Evans, 41, is a friendly but cautious interviewee. Little is known about his youth beyond the fact that he grew up on the outskirts of Liverpool and, after graduating from high school, went on to study at drama school. My questions about his life as an actor are invariably greeted with long pauses, allowing him to find the right words without revealing too much.
He started his career in the Channel 4 comedy Teachers, alongside Andrew Lincoln, and subsequently appeared in the television series Ashes to ashes, Whitechapel and Silk and, on the big screen, County Clare Boys, Being Julia and Telstar: The Story of Joe Meek.
He never had a career plan and still doesn’t. When I ask “where do you see yourself.” . . ”He steps in and says“ I don’t ”before I can finish the sentence. He doesn’t watch reviews or read interviews either. “No offense,” he adds. “But I don’t want to get embarrassed. I want to be free and not feel weighed down [by what others think]. “
What I learn, when we digress from the subject of his work, is that he’s a fan of music – he loves John Grant and Teddy Thompson – and an avid reader. When I mention that I read recently Sea state, Tabitha Lasley’s book on oil riggers, whose lives are not that different from submariners, he diligently withdraws the title. Evans does a bit of writing on the side, as well as some photography, although it is clear that these projects are for himself and not for public consumption.
It puts the lasting appeal of Effort down to the quality of the stories and the viewer’s ability to engage with the character of Morse. “There is something satisfying about telling a story in a long form. You can do so much more with that than a 90 minute movie, which comes and goes. The idea of seeing six years of someone’s life, I find it fascinating. I want to help shape this character. It is the luxury that is offered to me by staying so long in the series.
Evans says he deliberately didn’t watch Thaw’s Walrus, because he wanted to come to the fresh character. He has, however, read the books on which the series is based. He and author Colin Dexter, who died in 2017, were close friends. Previously a teacher, Dexter got the idea to write a crime drama while on vacation in Wales in the 1970s – “then he got a Biro and A4 block and just wrote it. It always amazes me, ”says Evans.
Dexter was closely involved in the casting for Effort – “it was clear that if they did not find the right person [to play Morse] then that wouldn’t happen ”- and checked the early scripts, written by Russell Lewis, who also created the Walrus derivative series Lewis. “The things he said about the script were always the things that troubled me too,” Evans adds. “I felt a real kinship with him. “
Storytelling, as opposed to fame or cheering, is what drives the actor. “Everyone has their own great little story, don’t they? ” he says. “That’s what keeps me engaged, the idea that there are so many stories and so many ways to tell them.” This is what led him to pursue a career as a director at the same time. Before you start directing episodes of Efforthe worked on the BBC hospital drama Victim.
“I harangued them to give me a job. I did an episode then, on the next break of Effort, instead of taking an acting job, I went back to do more, ”says Evans. “I really wanted to learn my trade. . . I don’t want to be limited by just being an actor, and by that I mean I want to be able to tell stories that don’t depend on my acting limitations. As an actor, you can feel stuck. You always wait for someone’s permission to do your job.
Does he think he will definitely move on to directing? There is a long pause. “I have a few things that I’m developing that I can’t talk about because I don’t want to hurt them,” Evans replies. “But I’m happy to be a gun for hire and to act in a job if I think I can contribute something.” Ultimately, you want to feel like your job is your job. So if I’m given the opportunity to create, then that’s what I’ll do.
“Vigil” starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9:00 PM on August 29; “Endeavor” returns to ITV in September
