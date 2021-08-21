Boyfriend Dungeon Eric Voice Actor Harassed Because Of His Character





Alexander Gross, Eric’s voice actor in Boyfriend Dungeon, is under attack online for his antagonistic character’s actions in the game.

Content Warning: This article mentions stalking, abuse, and death threats / harassment. Friends dungeon Voice actor Alexander Grossis faces harassment for his character’s actions in the new indie title. Friends dungeonhas garnered positive reviews from critics and gamers alike, but one of the game’s characters has been at the center of controversy since its August 11 release. Eric, aFriends dungeoncharacter, is the cause for concern. As the game progresses, Eric becomes more and more confusing to talk to and engages in questionable behavior. He sends the player weird and spooky texts, gives unwanted gifts, then outright stalks the player’s character while committing acts of emotional manipulation and sending threats. Some felt the game wasn’t doing enough to warn players that heavy content like this would appear in what was considered little more than an action-packed dating sim. It seems that those who are very attached to the content of the game are now focusing their attention on Eric’s voice actor.

Related: Genshin Impact 1.4 Update Adds In-Game Dating Simulator On Twitter,Alexander Gross, Eric’s voice actor in Boyfriend Dungeon, spoke about players sending him hate messages for the actions of the character he played in the game. “Hey, I can’t believe I need to fix this, but please don’t send me hateful messages about my character in Boyfriend Dungeon. I know he sucks, but I don’t. am that his voice actor. Please be respectful. ” Gross continued to address those who equated him to his on-screen character, pointing out that Eric was not illustrating his actual beliefs, explaining,“Saying ‘it hurts me to play a character like this’ is so confusing. There are some mean people out there, I don’t support at all what these kinds of people do / say / think. act, y ‘all. “ Saying “it hurts me to play a character like this” is so confusing. There are bad people out there, I don’t support what these kinds of people do / say / think at all. It’s just playing, all of you. – Known user of Garuda Impact (@Octopimp) August 16, 2021 Other users responded to Gross’s tweet with similar stories, such as YouTube and the podcast host.Laura Kate Dale, who commented,“I was harassed a few years ago for playing a D&D character who did morally wrong things, by people who saw this as a reflection on me as a person, and it really held back my performance choice for a while. “Others have expressed their sympathy for Gross and expressed shock that he receives a backlash from a fictional character. One wrote, “People need to step back and catch their breath when things like this happen to them. I’m sorry you got this flack.” WhileBuddy Dungeondevelopers (via COGconnected)have responded to the controversy by expanding and adding details to the game’s content disclaimer, Gross’s experiences show that the game is already at the heart of the backlash. This is by no means the first time that a voice actor has been the victim of harassment because of the actions of a video game that he has played; Laura Bailey suffered similar harassment for playing Abby in The Last of Us Part 2. Next: How Boyfriend Dungeon Is Like Hades (& How It’s Not) Friends dungeon is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S. Sources:Octopimp / Twitter, LaurakBuzz / Twitter,COGconnected Glitchpunk: How to remove a wanted level

About the Author Ryan moos

(50 articles published)

Ryan Moos is a writer for Screen Rant’s gaming news section. His main passion is horror and he spends his free time creating 3D illustrations for Twitter and Instagram (@misspelledmoos). Ryan also runs a casual Twitch stream and a YouTube channel of the same name dedicated to gaming content. More from Ryan Moos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/boyfriend-dungeon-eric-voice-actor-harassed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos