Longtime Oakland Symphony Conductor Michael Morgan Dies at 63

OAKLAND Michael Morgan, who served three decades as the conductor of the Oakland Symphony, becoming one of the most prominent names in the Bay Area classical music scene, died on Friday at the age of 63.

The cause of death has not been made public, although Morgan was admitted to an Oakland hospital last week with an infection. He had returned to directing last month for the San Francisco Symphony and Bear Valley Music Festival after a successful kidney transplant in May, the culmination of his battle since 1989 against chronic kidney disease.

In a statement posted on FacebookMorgan, the Oakland Symphony was remembered for a decorated career that spanned the country, as well as for the legacy of leadership and community engagement that he fostered locally after becoming music director and conductor of the orchestra in 1991.

“This is a terribly sad time for everyone in the Oakland Symphony family. We have lost our director father, Mieko Hatano, the executive director of the symphony orchestra, said in the statement. Michael were set for several seasons to come, he made his orchestra socially authentic, demanded equality, and he made his orchestra our orchestra.

Due to the high-risk nature of his kidney disease, Morgan remained at home during much of the coronavirus pandemic, but he helped create the online series “Currents” for the San Francisco. Symphony, which aired virtually last year.

In January, Morgan hosted the ‘Oakland Salutes’ program, an online event that commemorated the inauguration of town native Kamala Harris as vice president through music and other artist performances. local.

Never shy about his progressive values, Morgan has championed a variety of voices frequently featuring international classical music brands in his programming and invited such figures as comedian W. Kamau Bell and activist Dolores Huerta to contribute.

Last November, he reflected on a tumultuous 2020 in a interview with this press agency, claiming that the Black Lives Matter movement had been the “only benefit” of the devastating pandemic.

“We were all at home so we couldn’t ignore it,” Morgan said at the time. “Were in front of our televisions. We can not do without. With people who were not working, they could go out into the streets and protest. Racism is nothing new, it just happens when people are concentrated. “

In addition to his long tenure as head of the Oakland Symphony at the downtown Paramount Theater, Morgan was the first black conductor of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. He has also performed as a guest conductor with the New York City Opera, Washington National Opera, and the Walnut Creeks Festival Opera, among others.

“Our entire organization is suffering a profound loss,” said Jim Hasler, chairman of the Oakland Symphony board of directors, in the statement.

“Michael’s impact on our community and the field of national orchestras cannot be overstated and he left us too soon,” added Hasler. “We have been blessed over the past 30 years as Michael laid the groundwork for an Oakland Symphony dedicated to diversity, education, artistic collaboration and the celebration of music through the genres and cultures. ”

Born in Washington, DC, Morgan began directing at the age of 12. He attended the Oberlin College Conservatory of Music and spent a summer at the Berkshire Music Center in Massachusetts, according to his biography on the Oakland Symphony website.

Morgan made his conductor’s debut in 1982 with the Vienna State Opera, and he was hired as an assistant conductor by the Chicago Symphony four years later.

During his time at the Oakland Symphony, Morgan was known to take risks by mixing genres in unconventional ways. He offered the audience interpretations of classical compositions from different countries and even invited guest hip-hop artists to perform live at the concerts of the symphony.

“He has shaped a unique and informed artistic profile that has attracted one of the most diverse audiences in the country,” Hatano said in the statement. “His music reflected his beliefs: respect for the past, forward-looking, rooted in his adopted homeland of Oakland. His spirit will always guide the sustainable future of the Oakland Symphony. “