How blind “See” actor Adam Morse became an action star
Blind actor Adam Morse did his own stunts on the Apple TV + See action series without using a cane or guide dog.
I spent a few days training with fight choreographers, Morse, 31, told The Post from his London home.
They were sensitive to me and said to me: We have been informed of your condition; we can do it very slowly and we can also let your double do it. And I said: No, I want to do it. So we went through the stages, and at the end of the day one of the choreographers came up to me and said, I don’t mean to be rude, but I don’t understand – you see or not? Because I do sword fights as well as anyone else in the room with 20/20 eyesight. So he was a little incredulous. This is what I thrive on: exceeding expectations.
Morse joins Season 2 of See, which premieres on August 27, and takes place in a dystopian but primitive future where most of humanity has lost their sight due to a virus. He follows warrior Baba Voss (Jason Momoa), who tries to protect his twin children from witch hunters and the ruthless Queen Kane (Sylvia Hoeks), as the twins have the ability to see, which is considered heresy. in this world. Morse plays Frye, a witch hunter working with the queen.
Morse, who is also a director, screenwriter and producer, lost his sight in 2009 due to a rare mitochondrial disease. He was already working in Hollywood at the time, and it wasn’t clear if he would be able to continue.
I certainly had a very dark and pessimistic period where, for a moment, I gave up everything I dreamed of doing, which was acting on screen and making my own films, ”he said. he declares. “So it took me a while to readjust. It really was the start of my spiritual journey – losing my sight and accepting that it wasn’t a curse and that it was my choice on how it would determine my future.
I actively reprogram myself every day mentally to be positive and strong and think about how my condition can uplift me as an artist, so that I can find the blessing in this situation and appreciate that I have been put on a new way.
Morse, who also rides horses in “See” in addition to sword fighting, learns his lines using screen reading software. He attributes his ability to acquire physical skills to his level of confidence.
It’s so essential in any task, he said. I really trusted myself as I always have – except for that dark time when I was first diagnosed. And of course, by trusting my instincts. I have a process pretty similar to any other seeing actor in terms of learning my blocking and memorizing the movement and marks I need to hit throughout the scene. Where my process may be slightly different as a blind performer is that I sometimes have to feel my marks to memorize them – rather than someone showing them by saying, over there. But, I don’t need to be told this once.
Since losing his sight, his memory has improved, which also helps him take action.
Memory is a muscle, and the more you flex it and use it, train it, the better your recall will be, he said. Every day is an exercise in memory. I can’t see Where did I put my glass? or if i go somewhere i can’t just look at google maps for directions. My mind maps things, and also [I make] vocal notes and mental notes. It really helps my recall. If I am told something once, I will remember it. And it has helped me in many aspects of my life, both personally and professionally.
His role in “See” is the first time he’s played a blind character onscreen, and it may be his last, Morse said.
To be honest, I’m really not looking for blind characters. In fact, on the contrary, my ambition as an actor is to play roles that people wouldn’t expect me to play and surprise everyone with how I can suspend the belief of the audience, that it’s me driving a car driving gnarled car chase scenes, or running around a battlefield.
“The prospect of playing people so far removed from me is the reason I wanted to be an actor. And so that’s my goal – to become the first blind action hero.
