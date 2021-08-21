Connect with us

Now who will be the new "Jeopardy! »Host?

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

 


The smartest game show on TV made a rookie mistake. And now Sony needs a new “Jeopardy!” host again.

I spoke with this year’s guest hosts, future hosts, agents, TV executives and others close to Mike Richards’ mess. The sources have the same questions as I do: Why did Sony botch this so badly? Did Richards rig the host search in his favor? Will he remain the executive producer of the series? And who will take over as host?

To answer that last question first, most sources said Ken Jennings is now the favorite for the host position. “They have to give it to him now, don’t they?” said a television agent.

Jennings would have been a finalist the first time around, and he has said all the right things in the press this month. He also stayed with the series as a consulting producer. “I hate that something pure like that has to be tainted with behind-the-scenes drama,” he said. told the New York Times Friday.
The other name that keeps coming up is LeVar Burton. He tweeted “Happy Friday, all of you!” immediately after Richards had stepped aside; this tweet has accumulated over 100,000 likes.
And don’t forget, “Mayim Bialik has been hired to host a series of ‘Jeopardy!’ prime-time. specials and spinoffs “, so she is” probably now a serious candidate for full-time work, “the noted the Los Angeles Times.
Jennings is now a favorite to be Jeopardy's new host, sources say
I wonder if Sony is going to try new names, like Laura Coates, CNN’s senior legal analyst, who was snubbed the first time. The company has some quick decisions to make as production for the new season is underway. “They’re really missing out on a great opportunity here to keep playing Final Jeopardy music on repeat until they make a decision,” CNN producer Kristin Wilson said. joked.

Will Richards remain executive producer?

I have a feeling the answer is no, Richards won’t be around for long. As Linda Holmes of NPR Put the: “How do you make someone the boss who didn’t meet the character requirements to be the host?” “

But Richards still has the job for now, and any exit from the executive producer role will likely require negotiation between his agents and Sony.

The temperature’ story notes that Richards “has to deal with a” Jeopardy! ” Discouraged staff whose frustrations erupted at an emotional meeting Thursday, where team members told Mr. Richards that his past behavior had put the show’s reputation at risk. “
Sony executives allowed the producer-turned-host to say he “had quit”, citing the “past incidents and comments” controversy. But it was a corporate move to save the ship. This was all owed to Claire McNear, a reporter from The Ringer who is incredibly well-sourced in “Jeopardy!” earth thanks to his 2020 book on the show, which is now moving up the Amazon rankings.
With the help of his colleagues at Ringer, she exposed a litany of offensive comments in Richards’ earlier comments, Sony should have found out before Richards was hired as an executive producer. Sony said on Friday that “we were surprised this week to learn of Mike’s 2013/2014 podcast and the offensive language he has used in the past.” In other words, the company didn’t do a basic check of its executive producer and host.
“The public’s response to ‘the story’ convinced Sony that it would be impossible for Mr. Richards to continue to host,” the Wall Street Journal reported. Production was therefore stopped on Friday morning. But all five Richards-directed episodes will still air. And production will resume on Monday with guest hosts. What an embarrassment for Sony. What a frustrating sideshow for local TV stations that depend on the high ratings of the game show. And what a disappointment for the candidates who are supposed to be the stars of the show. Here is my full report for Friday Night’s “Erin Burnett OutFront”.

Was the testing process rigged?

I don’t mean rigged in the literal sense, of course. But “Mike wanted the job from the start,” a source with knowledge of the testing process said on Friday. “And I think he manipulated it in such a way that he was the right choice.” This is the consensus view among the sources I have spoken with. They want to know: Were the other guest hosts really up for it? Have their best episodes been shown to focus groups? What about people who wanted to try and were turned down were qualified applicants with past game show experience turned down voluntarily?

On Friday I felt a lot of bitterness not only towards Richards, but also towards Sony executives like Tony Vinciquerra. “Tony has to take this mess,” said one of the guest hosts. Vinciquerra was on Thursday’s recordings with Richards, but was silent on that on Friday.

The perspective of CNN media critic Brian Lowry

Brian lowry writing : “Although it’s easy to write headlines as questions about the ‘Jeopardy!’ Debacle. The host’s story was for Sony, let’s not spare the media, who were drawn into the romantic and populist ideal that by publicly auditioning all of these candidates, viewers would be allowed to dictate the final decision. people seemed to come late to a realization that seemed likely from the start: as the rotating hosts attracted attention and saved time, the choice of a replacement was going to come down to the directors / producers, not the leader. ‘public opinion. NYT oped by Annalee Newitz, under the excessive title, “From Loki to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, fans are calling the shots.” Fans surely have more influence now in creative decisions and more direct ways of expressing it in today’s environment, but there are limits to what Newitz called “the age of fan service,” and perhaps a certain naivety about the way decisions and agreements are made. “

2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/21/media/jeopardy-who-will-be-the-next-host/index.html

