‘James Bond’ actor Daniel Craig explains why heirlooms are ‘unpleasant’

Daniel Craig can order eight-digit Hollywood paychecks, including one grossed $ 25 million reprise the role of James Bond in the upcoming “No Time To Die” and a declared $ 100 million to appear in the sequel to 2019’s “Knives Out”, but the 53-year-old actor isn’t planning on sharing much with his kids.

In the latest issue of Candis MagazineCraig detailed his philosophy on inheritance, saying he did not intend to have a lot of money to give his children before his death.

“Isn’t there an old adage that if you die rich you have failed? Craig said in the interview, according to the London Times. “I think Andrew Carnegie donated what in today’s money would be around $ 11 billion which shows how rich he was because I bet he kept one too. part.”

Craig says he finds it “unpleasant” to leave huge sums of money to his heirs. He has two children, a 29 year old daughter and a 2 year old daughter. His wife, actress Rachel Weisz, also has a teenage son.

“My philosophy is to get rid of it or give it away before you go,” Craig said.

A representative for Craig did not immediately respond to CNBC’s Make It request for comment.

The Hollywood star is far from the first person to publicly declare that their children will not receive a significant chunk of their fortune. Investor Warren Buffett, whose fortune is over $ 100 billion recently reiterated his long-held belief that his “incomprehensible” net worth would be better spent on philanthropic causes than in his children’s investment portfolios.

“After many observations from the super rich families, here is my recommendation: leave the children enough so that they can do everything, but not enough that they cannot do anything,” he said in a statement.note to shareholders, adding that her own adult children “pursue philanthropic efforts that involve both money and time.”

