Entertainment
R. Kelly trial: ex-tour manager reluctantly testifies on singer’s marriage to Aaliyah
Demetrius Smith, 65, reluctantly testified, sometimes telling US District Judge Ann Donnelly that he “didn’t want to be here, period.”
Prosecutors read a 2019 judge’s decision ordering Smith to testify before a grand jury in the case against Kelly, and reiterated that he would not be prosecuted for anything he testified to.
Smith eventually testified after multiple protests with his lawyer sitting next to him, often interrupting her testimony to consult her or refreshing her memory by reading part of her testimony in front of the grand jury.
He said he was present when Kelly met Aaliyah and told jurors he was worried about their relationship. And he testified to how he and other members of Kelly’s inner circle worked to quickly help Kelly, then 27, marry Aaliyah, even though she was only 15, “to protect herself. , to protect Aaliyah “.
Kelly’s attorney told jurors many of the charges against his client were “exaggerated.” His lawyers argued that his relationship was consensual.
Regardless of this case, Kelly faces federal charges of child pornography and obstruction in the Northern District of Illinois.
He vehemently denied the charges.
“She had something special”
Smith said he first met Kelly when the singer was performing in a Chicago high school talent show in 1984. “He was a youngster. He sang original songs. He impressed me.” , said Smith.
Smith, a singer himself, eventually went to work for Kelly after signing with a record company, helping him with “everything he needed to advance his career,” he said.
With a photo of Aaliyah projected onto a screen in the Brooklyn Federal Courtroom, Smith testified about the day Kelly met Aaliyah at her family’s house in Detroit in 1992. Smith was there too and said Kelly was sat at her family’s piano and played while she sang.
“She had something special,” Smith recalled of Aaliyah, whose full name was Aaliyah Dana Haughton.
Kelly wrote songs and produced Aaliyah’s debut album “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number,” Smith said, and the two grew closer.
Smith said that sometimes Kelly would empty the room if Aaliyah felt uncomfortable and sometimes spent time with her alone in her apartment.
Smith insisted, “Everything Robert did with Aaliyah was about the music.”
And yet Smith testified that he was worried about the couple’s relationship, saying he thought they were “too friendly”, “playful” and that at one point he asked Kelly if he “played” with the teenager.
“Aaliyah was young. I didn’t want people to have a bad outlook,” Smith said.
‘Aaliyah is in trouble, man’
When Kelly was on tour in August 1994, Smith said the singer said, as he was about to take the stage to perform, “Aaliyah is in trouble, man.”
Smith said Kelly was performing out of state and that Kelly wanted to return to Chicago right after the show, despite having more shows scheduled in the coming days.
On the trip back to Chicago, Smith said he learned what happened: Aaliyah believed she was pregnant and Kelly feared going to jail because Aaliyah was only 15 years old.
“I made her (the worker) an offer and she took the money,” Smith said. “I gave him $ 500.”
He said he and other members of Kelly’s inner circle accompanied Kelly and Aaliyah to Chicago area town hall where the couple applied for a marriage license.
Carolyn Harris, a supervisor at the Cook County Clerk’s Office in Illinois, also testified on Friday and spoke about the process of obtaining a marriage certificate. She was shown the marriage license application signed by Kelly and Aaliyah. The document showed that Aaliyah’s age was 18 when she married Kelly.
Shortly after getting their marriage license, in a Sheraton hotel suite near Chicago O’Hare Airport, the singer married Kelly with an officiating minister, according to Smith’s testimony and the license.
Smith became irritated after having to answer several questions about the singers’ marriage. “I’m uncomfortable with that – continually talking about Aaliyah. Her parents aren’t around,” Smith said.
CNN has contacted Aaliyah’s family for comment.
An official Instagram page for the late singer released a statement from Aaliyah Haughton’s estate on August 4 regarding the re-release of her music.
He said in part, “Protecting Aaliyah’s legacy is and always will be our goal.”
Ray Sanchez of CNN contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/21/us/r-kelly-trial-testimony-friday/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]