I am moved by Daniel Craig’s plan to give away his fortune | Rebecca nicholson

For many people, Daniel Craig stepping out of the sea in a bathing suit is exciting; for me it’s Daniel Craig talking about financial responsibility.

Isn’t there an old saying that if you die rich, you failed? Bond star said Candis magazine, adding: I don’t want to leave big sums for the next generation. He says his philosophy is to get rid of his fortune before he dies. The same week that this interview came out, Craig passed Varietymovie star salary list, would earn $ 100 million following the sale of two suites of the very pleasant mystery Knives Out, which leaves a lot to do.

Of course, large sums are subjective and I’m sure his children won’t be looking on the back of the couch for change to put in the electricity meter, but just take a look at the offspring of the rich and / or famous to notice it. It’s hard to come out unscathed from the promise of making a huge fortune without having to do anything to earn it.

Also, I saw Succession and, although I know it’s not a documentary, when the eldest son Connor roy says he’s set to create a podcast on Napoleonic history from his ranch in New Mexico, I felt a tinge of gratitude for the actual iterations of that kind of madness.

While the prospect of deciding what to do with tens of millions of people is not a common dilemma, inheritance on a more typical scale is increasingly becoming an issue. During my adult life, as housing became more and more unaffordable, I noticed a big gap growing between friends whose families could help them with a deposit to buy a property, for example, and those whose families could not. With a few exceptions, this meant that ownership, relatively easy for the former, was pretty much out of the question for the latter. And now that gap will widen as it continues to the next generation and the next.

Craig doesn’t talk about that kind of legacy. He’s in the realm of unimaginably rich, watching the sorts of numbers float away before you can get a handle on what they really mean. Recognizing that it would be unpleasant to hang on to his fortune makes me think he wants to be one of the honest, a Dolly Parton, who gives millions of pounds to children and funds scientific research, rather than a Jeff. Bezos, who builds himself a big old rocket and shoots into space.

For Lizzo, social networks are both a savior and a torment

Lizzo: I chose to be awesome. Photography: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for JBL

During an emotion Live streaming on Instagram Last Monday, Lizzo addressed the hateful comments directed at her following the release of Rumors, her single with Cardi B. It’s fatphobic and it’s racist and it’s hurtful, she said. on the stream, in tears. She said disliking the song was good, but a lot of people dislike me because of how I look. Facebook and Instagram later confirmed at hollywood reporter that they deleted comments on Lizzos accounts that broke their rules against hate speech and harassment.

It is a miserable accusation of modern fame. The documentary When Ruby Wax met starts on BBC2 Tonight and looks back at Wax’s interviews with extremely famous people in the 90s and early 2000s, offering a clear perspective on how fame was different back then. Wax met some big stars who had certainly been the subject of public scrutiny, from Goldie Hawn to Pamela Anderson, but I couldn’t help but wonder if they would have been successful had they been faced with the comments. current reports on their life, their body, their faces and their choices, in real time and directly on their faces.

The obvious point for today’s stars is to stop looking. Stop reading these comments. But later in the week Lizzo appeared on American TV to elaborate, discuss the erasure of black women in the entertainment industry, explaining why she sticks to social media despite the trolls. Without the Internet, without social networks, I could have been erased. But I chose to be unmistakable and I chose to be loud and I chose to be awesome.

Archie Yates: how lonely will he be at home?

Archie Yates, the reboot child. Photograph: Valrie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Disney announced a November release for its reboot of Alone at home, called Home Sweet Home Alone, which means it will arrive in time for Christmas; nothing says festive joy like an abandoned child locked in a fierce battle with predatory criminals.

Despite a growing backlash against reboots, I’m pretty optimistic about this one. The cast, led by Bunny Jojo star Archie Yates but also starring Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney and Aisling Bea, is solid and director Dan Mazer has excellent comedy credentials and has a long history of working with Sacha Baron Cohen.

I spent a shameful time reading forums devoted to discussing the first film’s main problem, whether Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin) could have avoided all trouble by simply calling the police, or if the phone lines were cut at because of the storm. , and, if so, how did he order pizza, and the argument continues. I wonder to what extent technology will affect this again. Smartphones, smart TVs, Alexa, Nest will make the cut really hard for Yatess’ character. Mind you, my broadband is about as reliable as dial-up, so at least the internet outage would be believable.