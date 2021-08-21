‘Lost’ actor Harold Perrineau talks about encouraging black families to get wills

The thought of having one will never cross the mind of ounce and Lost actor Harold Perrineau until his career took off and the idea of ​​having children took on its full meaning.

Perrineau recently joined forces with Essex County Alternate Court encourage others, especially black families, to learn more about how to get a will and the importance of having one.

BLACK COMPANY had the opportunity to discuss why The recruit The actor has been involved with Essex County’s surrogate court and why he thinks black people don’t necessarily have wills.

What was the reason for your attending a webinar with Essex County Surrogate Court and how did you think you can help with what they are trying to achieve?

In early 2020 my younger brother passed away and the only will he had was on his cell phone. A cell phone is not recognized. Essex County Surrogate Court has helped us navigate all the very sensitive laws to make sure my brothers’ wishes are granted. I think I can help because sometimes people are pushed into action by other people’s stories, and my story can connect with someone who is in a similar situation or who has been on the verge of to act.

It’s like an unwritten rule that among black families, unless the family is wealthy, and sometimes when it is, we often don’t create a will or try to prepare for the probable death of a family member. Why do you think this is the case and what can we do to change this way of thinking in the future?

Money is not something that comes with instructions on how to build it into wealth. Many African American families are inexperienced in managing and building their money. I think the only way to change that is to get the information out to our community and the information will grow as we all start to evolve.

Before you started your job and become successful, has creating a will ever crossed your mind? Has your successful career changed the way you thought about it or has it ever really crossed your mind?

When I started my career, my only goal was to build it. Again, this was something my family and I had no experience with, so this process was quite a journey in itself. Protecting my family’s future with one will never cross my mind until I start to consider having children. At that point, my future was very different from when I started and I wanted to protect them.

What are you doing these days that people might not know you’d like to mention?

Well, I like to think of myself as a creative person, so there are always things that I’m looking to create. Right now I’m working on producing products for film and television because there are stories I want to tell.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to hone their craft and be successful?

Perfecting your profession is the best advice I can offer. I still believe this is a delicate matter filled with a lot of opinions and views and sometimes those views can keep you left out and feeling bad about yourself. But when you build your craft, I believe, it’s something that no point of view can take away from you. You own it and you use it like any other craftsman and the proof is still in the work. You can always rely on your skills when opinions try to derail you.