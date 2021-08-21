The Chair has been Netflix’s best drama series in years

Maybe, like me, you inwardly sigh with the breath of a thousand winds every time you hear the words cancel culture, as mutilated and distorted as the phrase has become. If so, be aware that the people behind Netflixs The chair probably sigh too. And yet there they are, presenting a unicorn: an almost perfect TV show that only lasts three hours, and a dramatic comedy that muddies the subject of free speech in academia without taking sides, demonizing a particular group. or go down in tweed.

The chair, created by actress Amanda Peet and academic and screenwriter Annie Wyman, feels like it could have been a play (Peet wrote two). The structure of the shows from the introduction to the rise to the complication to the catastropheis pure Freytag, and its setting (the fictional Pembroke College, an icy northeastern school said to be lower-level ivy) is insular and paneled. In the first episode, Ji-Yoon Kim (played by Sandra Oh) finally reached a career peak as chairman of Pembroke’s English department. Apprehensive and endearing in a duffel coat, she walks into her new office, unwraps a gift (a nameplate for her desk that says FUCK IN CHARGE OF YOU FUCK), and sinks into her new office chair, which quickly shatters under her. The fall is also an omen: More than furniture is rotten in Pembroke.

The college, in fact, is in crisis and the English department is hemorrhaging enrollments, largely because the majority of its faculty are tenured, over 70, and totally reluctant to try and connect with their students. passionate Gen Z students and their progressive priorities. On the first day, Ji-Yoon is tasked by the Dean with chopping up the most egregious dinosaurs, including scholar Chaucer Joan (Holland Taylor) and American professor Elliot (Bob Balaban). Elliots’ classes are pale in popularity compared to those of her dynamic colleague Yaz (Nana Mensah), and yet it is he who presides over her application for tenure. Even more embarrassing is Bill (Jay Duplass), a rock star professor of modernism in disaster after his wife’s death. During a busy lecture, Bill gives Hitler a satirical salute while considering the power of absurdism against fascism, sparking a viral meme and a furious debate over free speech on campus.

TO The chairTo his credit, he satirizes without choosing a team, and resists the urge to ridicule anyone. (It’s also the rare gift that makes people with an English degree feel fleetingly relevant, though it should come with a trigger warning for anyone who’s ever been overwhelmed. The dream of the rood.) With elegance and speed, Peet and Wyman skewer all the reasons campuses could ignite with discontent: Professors held to different standards depending on their race and gender. Students are keenly aware, with growing debt and limited opportunities, that things are more difficult for their generation than they were for others. Older statesmen who suddenly realize how little they matter now. I used to ride the world like Colossus, Elliot sadly tells his wife in one scene, as she holds up a box of adult diapers at him. Well, now you’re going to straddle him in Tranquility Briefs, she replies.

In its narrow frame, the series embeds more than three times its length. It’s especially gratifying in her portrayal of Ji-Yoons’ personal life: in her 40s, after breaking up with her longtime partner, she tried for years to adopt, eventually corresponding with Ju-Hee (Everly Carganilla), whom she named after her late mother. . The tender points and conflicts between Ji-Yoon, her Latina daughter, and her elderly Korean father, Habi (Ji-Yong Lee), are rendered thoughtfully and kindly. Oh has always excelled at playing the women who reject the idea that things should be anything other than what they want them to be, and Ji-Yoonharried, focused on work, lively, paranoid that her daughter likes her. not really embodies a kind of motherhood that’s rarely seen on screen but is deeply gratifying nonetheless.

What really sells The chair, however, is how fast and fun it is while throwing a legion of enlightened ideas on a well-trodden subject. Stop saying gag! an exasperated Ji-Yoon yells at a young teacher’s assistant after being skinned on the front pages of the student newspaper. Then she pauses, makes up for it and adds diplomatically: Actually, no, say it as much as you want. Course on Moby-dick let’s not tackle the themes of monomania and open-mindedness, but rather whether Herman Melville was a wife drummer. The most talented people have the hardest time because their talent allows them to see how urgent change is. Why should they trust us? Ji-Yoon talks about the students demonstrating outside his office. The world is on fire and we sat here worried about our endowment. The generational divides seem insurmountable, and yet what the series suggests that might unite them is the one thing they can agree on: that whatever art, language, and literature may mean to different people, they are always worth fighting for.