29 of the oldest actors to play teenagers on TV

With Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever” return to Netflix, the high school comedy isn’t just a reminder of the struggles of being a hormone-infused teenager. . . but also the difficulties of casting actors as young as the adolescents they play.

While a high-profile open casting got 19-year-old newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to star the series’ lead role DeviVishwakumar, her crush is played by an actor who let lockers snap and cram for the SAT. over ten years ago. At 30, Darren Barnet, who plays Paxton Hall-Yoshida, is just one of many older actors to play a teenager on screen.

Casting adults to play teenagers is a long-standing practice in Hollywood. While some may cry out against this inauthenticity, there are logical reasons for choosing someone who is no longer a minor. Most of the time it comes down to work limitations. For one, minor actors are required to complete their studies during working hours. Also, the younger an actor, the less time he has on set. Also, if more intimate scenes are involved, they are easier to deal with with older, consenting adults rather than children.

From “Happy Days” to “Bridgerton,” actors in their twenties and even thirties have (for the most part) managed to convincingly portray the dangers of adolescence. Check out a list of some of the oldest actors, all 25 or older, who have played teenagers on TV.

“I have never” (2019-present)

Actors): Darren barnet

Age: (during the show): 29-30

Barnet plays the captain of the Paxton Hall-Yoshida swim team, who is a lover of series frontman Devi (played by now 19-year-old Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). As Paxton, the actor was also able to represent his Japanese-American heritage through his family and school histories.

“Gilmore Girls” (2000-2007)

Actors): Keiko Agena

Age (at the time of the exhibition): 27-34

Agena plays Lane Kim, Rory Gilmore’s hometown best friend (played by then 19-year-old Alexis Bledel) turned lead drummer for a rock band. Despite being a fan favorite character, many of those same fans felt that Lane deserved better in the way she was portrayed and in her character’s disappointing arc over the seven seasons.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”(1997-2003)

Actors): Carpenter charisma

Age (at the time of the exhibition): 27-30

Carpenter plays Cordelia Chase, a popular student at Sunnydale High as a cheerleader and alongside Buffy and other characters, learns to understand and combat supernatural forces.

Promotional portrait of the actors of the television series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, c. 1997. From left to right: Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Head, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charisma Carpenter and Alyson Hannigan. (Fotos International / Courtesy of Getty Images)

“External banks” (2020-present)

Actors): Chase stokes

Age(during the show): 28

Stokes plays John B, the leader of the Pogues gang who convinces his friends to go on a summer trip with him to search for his missing father and the unsolved mysteries of his disappearance.

“Beverly Hills 90210” (1990-2000)

Actors): Gabrielle Carteris

Age (at the time of the exhibition): 29 – 33

Carteris plays Andrea Zuckerman, student and editor of the West Beverly Blaze school newspaper.

“Hannah Montana” (2006-2011)

Actors): Jason earles

Age (at the time of the exhibition): 29 – 33

Earles plays Jackson Stewart, the older brother of Hannah Montana (played by Miley Cyrus) who is always there to play jokes and pranks on his sister and their friends.

“Dawson Creek” (1998-2003)

Actors): Meredith monroe

Age (at the time of the exhibition): 29 -33

Monroe plays Andie McPhee in Dawson’s Creek, a smart and academically ambitious girl who moves to Capeside with her parents and brother Jack (Kerr Smith). She becomes a love for Pacey (Joshua Jackson).

“Riverdale” (2017-present)

Actors): Ashleigh Murray, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton

Age (at the time of the exhibition): 29 – 31 (Murray), 25 – 29 (Morgan), 26 – 30 (Melton)

Murray plays Josie McCoy, the lead singer and guitarist of Josie and the Pussycats, which aims to pursue a career in music.

Morgan portrays Toni Topaz, a transfer student at Riverdale High and a member of the Southside Serpents, who befriends and guides Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and helps Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) with her bisexuality when the two start dating.

Melton plays Reggie Mantle, the captain of the Riverdale High football team who is often competitive against his teammates and was a former drug dealer.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“Bridgerton” (2020-present)

Actors): Nicola coughlan

Age (at the time of the exhibition): 33

Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington, a 17-year-old debutante who was introduced to the company in hopes of finding a husband. And while she has an unrequited crush on one of the boys from Bridgerton, she’s also very busy with his underground publishing business. Coughlan also recently (2018-present) played a teenager in the Irish comedy “Derry Girls”.

“The Politician” (2019-2020)

Actors): Laura Dreyfuss

Age (at the time of the exhibition): 31

Dreyfuss portrays McAfee Westbrook, an ambitious high school student who assists Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) in his campaign to run for class president.

“Joy” (2009-2015)

Actors): Cory Monteith

Age (at the time of the exhibition): 27 – 31

The late actor plays Finn Hudson, a high school student who was on the soccer team but was recruited to join the school’s glee club after he discovered singing in the gym showers.

“13 reasons why” (2017-2020)

Actors): Timothy Granaderos, Ross Butler, Christian Navarro, Steven Silver

Age (during the show): 32 – 34 (Grenadiers), 26 – 29 (Butler), 25 – 28 (Navarro), 27 -31 (Silver)

Granaderos portrays Montgomery de la Cruz, an athlete and an often intimidating and violent character in the series.

Butler plays Zach Dempsey, a teenager and sportsman from Liberty High who dated Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) before taking his own life. Butler previously played another teenager, Reggie, in “Riverdale” before Melton took over.

Navarro plays Tony Padilla, a teenager from Liberty High who is friends with and helps Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) deal with the tapes his best friend Hannah Baker left behind.

Silver portrays Marcus Cole, the student president of Liberty High who attempted to sexually assault Hannah Baker and then tried to cover up his actions.

“On My Block” (2018-present)

Actors): Jessica marie garcia

Age (at the time of the exhibition): 31 – 34

Garcia plays Jasmine Flores, a confident and funny friend and student who is supportive of the show.

“Pretty little Liars” (2010-2017)

Actors): Bianca Lawson

Age (at the time of the exhibition): 33 – 35

Lawson portrays Maya St. Germain, who was a newcomer to the town of Rosewood and moved into the former home of the presumed dead main character, Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse).

“Happy Days” (1974-1984)

Actors): Henri winkler

Age (at the time of the exhibition): 29 – 39

Winkler plays Arthur Fonzarelli, known as “The Fonz” in the series, originally a secondary character who was an oiler typically seen in a leather jacket and near his motorcycle. He’s a dropout who, at one point, tries to go back to school with Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard).

“Class leader” (1986-1991)

Actors): Dan Frischmann, Tony O’Dell

Age (at the time of the exhibition): 27 – 32 (Frischmann), 26 – 31 (O’Dell)

Frischmann plays Arvid Engen, one of the students in the New York High School Individualized Honors program around which the show is centered. Arvid’s areas of expertise include math and science.

O’Dell plays Alan Pinkard, another Honors program student with a competitive spirit and a passion for political science, especially as a staunch conservative fan of Ronald Reagan.

“Fame” (1982-1987)

Actors): Lori Singer

Age (at the time of the exhibition): 25 – 26

The singer plays Julie Miller, a shy and talented cellist who moves to New York to pursue her artistic studies and attends performing arts school after leaving her small hometown of Michigan.

“Clueless” (television series) (1996-1999)

Actors): Stacey Dash, Elisa Donovan

Age (at the time of the exhibition): 28 – 32 (dash), 25-28 (Donovan)

In this television adaptation of Amy Heckerling’s “Clueless” starring Alicia Silverstone, Dash reprizes her role from the film as Dionne Davenport, a fashionable and wealthy teenage girl from Beverly Hills who is the best friend of Cher Horowitz (Rachel Blanchard).

Donovan plays Amber, another popular Beverly Hills it-girl who moves in the same social circles and events as Cher and Dionne, who she often competes with initially.

“The CO” (2003-2007)

Actors): Ben McKenzie

Age (at the time of the exhibition): 25 – 29

McKenzie plays Ryan Atwood, a teenager who faced turmoil in his hometown and moved to Newport Beach where he sails among the rich and privileged.

“Teen Wolf” (2011-2017)

Actors): Arden Cho

Age (at the time of the exhibition): 30 – 32

Cho plays Kira Yukimura, who discovers that she is a Kitsune like her mother, a species of Japanese fox spirit endowed with supernatural powers. His mother’s own powers are the reason for their move to Beacon Falls, California. Kira is a Thunder Kitsune with powers over electricity and the foxfire.

“Gossip Girl” (new) (2021)

Actors): Jordan Alexander, Thomas Doherty

Age (at the time of the exhibition): 27 (Alexandre), 25 (Doherty)

Alexander plays Julien Calloway, the it-girl and influencer at the top of the Constance-Billard social scale in New York. Note that at 27, she is actually older than Tavi Gevinson, 25, who plays one of the school’s teachers.

Thomas Doherty plays Max Wolfe, a pansexual flirt who loves to party.

Evan Mock, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith and Zion Moreno in “Gossip Girl” (Karolina Wojtasik / HBO Max)