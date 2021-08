Actor Tamannaah writes book promoting ancient Indian welfare practices

A new book by lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho and actor Tamannaah invokes ancient knowledge from India to tell readers how inexpensive it is to invest in their lifestyle, prevent disease, improve longevity and subsequently improve the quality of their life. ” Back To The Roots, ” published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), hits the stands on August 30. According to the book, ‘observation and deductive reasoning’ has proven to be the foundation of time-honored and proven practices, including the ‘Indian squat’ and the tradition of touching the feet of elders, who are conveniently dubbed as mere ” myths in the absence of modern scientific certification. ” ‘Back To Roots’ is my first book and is special for the same reason. But more than that, it’s something I really believe in and want more people to experience it. My goal is to make people understand the importance of our ancient practices with this book because it goes beyond the idea of ​​being in good physical shape. “Above all, in today’s times, with constant pressure and race, this cultural knowledge matters more than anything else,” Tamannaah, who debuted as a PTI, told PTI. author with the book. In addition to explaining the rationale for over 100 ancient Indian practices that go a long way in promoting long-term wellness, the book also talks about traditional Indian recipes, superfoods, and tips that provide solutions to a multitude of ailments such as constipation, acidity and fever. “India is such an assortment of cultural beliefs and practices, and when this is understood and practiced with logic and understanding, it has immense power to change our health,” Coutinho said. “While advancements and technology are good and necessary, they shouldn’t define us. We must always stick to the roots. The inspiration behind my practice has always been nature and our rich cultural wisdom and through this book we aim to revive them and inspire people to embrace these golden practices, ”he added. Her previously written books on Lifestyle and Wellness include ” The Big Indian Diet with Shilpa Shetty ”, ” The Magic Pill for Weight Loss with Anushka Shetty ” and its latest digital version ” A New Way of Living ”. (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

