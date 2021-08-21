Every actor who played Wednesday Addams before Tim Burtons’ Wednesday series





The gothic character Wednesday Addams was originally a character created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The character did not have a name until she was adapted into a live-action television series in 1964. Addams gave her the name “Wednesday” based on a nursery rhyme. Since then, many actors have performed Wednesday Addams on screen and will get another portrayal in the Tim Burton film. Wednesday series on Netflix. Christina Ricci from ‘The Addams Family’ | via Paramount Lisa Loring in “The Addams Family” The 1964 black and white TV show became infamous in pop culture due to its classic Vic Mizzy theme song. The Addams Family is called amacabre / black comedysitcom and only airs for two seasons. In the very first live-action, actor Lisa Loring played Addams on Wednesday. Loring was only 6 at the time and the youngest version of the character to be portrayed on screen. This version of Wednesday Addams set the stage for subsequent generations as she had a unique and distant personality. Wednesday kept dangerous creatures as pets on the show and cut off the heads of her dolls like Mariah Antoinette. Christina Ricci in the 1991 film RELATED: The Addams Family: Forbes Estimates Gomez Addams Had a Net Worth of $ 2 Billion The Macabre Wednesday Addams gained notoriety when actress Christina Ricci portrayed it in the 1991 film The Addams Family. Ricci’s portrayal of Wednesday was older than the TV show’s version from 1964. But his portrayal of Wednesday made the character a pop culture phenomenon and icon. The film franchise and its main cast have also become classics. Ricci was joined by actor Raul Julia who has become synonymous with Gomez Addams, while actor Anjelica Huston took on the role of Morticia Addams with her defined facial structure. To this day, Ricci’s version of Wednesday Addams is still one of the best as she also played it in the next movie. Nicole Fugere in “The New Addams Family” Just a few years after Ricci’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the film, a new TV sitcom was created based on the Addams Family. The 1998 sitcom The New Addams Family was a cover of the original series. This time Wednesday was played by actor Nicole Fugere. Unlike previous versions of the character, Furgere had supernatural abilities that were never fully explained in the series. This version of Wednesday has always retained its creepy personality. The same year the series premiered, there was a live-action children’s horror film on video, Addams Family Reunion, but with a different cast. Fugere was the only one to return in her role on Wednesday. Cho Grace Moretz voiced a lively Addams Wednesday RELATED: Christina Ricci Could Return For Next Tim Burtons Addams Family TV Series The Addams clan would once again take the big screen but in an animated version. The 2019 Computer-Animated Supernatural Dark Comedy, The Addams Family, took the macabre family to New Jersey. Hollywood actor Cho Grace Moretz voiced Addams on Wednesday. Moretz’s Wednesday character looks different than what fans have seen before on the small and big screen, but she still retained her eerie charm. Mortez’s voice matched Wednesday’s very monotonous and emotionless demeanor perfectly. Jenna Ortega in Tim Burton’s “Wednesday” In early 2021, Netflix announced a new series from Tim Burton called Wednesday. The series would change Wednesday’s story and have her attend Nevermore Academy as a teenager in her first solo storyline. In this upcoming version, Wednesday harnesses his psychic abilities while solving a murder in town and uncovering a mystery involving his parents. According to Deadline, Netflix has announced that actor Jenna Ortega is starring as the Macabre Teenager. The new series will focus primarily on Wednesday and will only include Morticia and Gomez Addams as supporting characters. Wednesday’s parental figures have already been picked with actors Luis Guzmn and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

