10 NFL players who have become respected actors

With the 2021-22 NFL season on the brink of collapse, America’s number one unscripted reality drama is poised to provide endless entertainment for the next six months or so. Of course, the long-standing tradition of some of football’s most charismatic players has been to harness the power of the stars on the big and small screen in a scripted dramatic setting. As such, some of the best players in the NFL have become legitimately respected actors as well.

While college football stars like Burt Reynolds and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have enjoyed very successful film careers, they did not reach the ranks of the NFL. However, the many people who did so continued to make their mark on the world of film and television.





ten Carl Weather

Carl Weathers enjoyed a distinguished college football career as a defensive end for the San Diego State Aztecs from 1968 to 1969 before being undrafted to the NFL in 1970. He then signed and spent a year with the Oakland Raiders forward. the end of his career in 1974.

After his playing career, Weathers grew into a standout film and television actor in iconic roles like Apollo Creed in Rocky, Dillon in Predator, and many others. With the physical strength to handle intense action stunts and the comedic chops to play opposite Adam Sandler and others, Weathers can currently be seen as Greef Karga in The Mandalorian,for which he recently won an Emmy nomination.

9 Alex Karras

Alex Karras’ comic lineup – from goofy buffoon Mongo to Flaming saddles to the respectable Patriarch George in Webster– underlines the supreme acting talent of the ex-NFL star. The former Detroit Lions defensive tackle was so excellent he was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a Centennial member in 2020.

In addition to Webster and Flaming saddles, Karras has carved out a reputation for himself as a formidable actor by amassing nearly 40 credits on the big and small screen, showing an increasingly sensitive side that pleasantly surprised viewers and reversed his ultra-aggressive demeanor as a player of soccer.

8 Jim brown

As a man playing among the boys, Jim Brown is widely hailed as the most dominant football player of his time. The Cleveland Browns backback in the first round of voting turned his steaming stoicism and raw strength into a towering on-screen presence through 52 acting credits.

Brown’s landmark role came via the classic WWII epic of 1967 The dirty dozen, in which he established himself among a huge set of real movie stars. Brown went on to become a leading man in blaxploitation throughout the decade, winning an NAACP Image Award for his significant stature as a powerful black man. With unparalleled intensity and freshness, Brown’s natural personality made him one of the biggest and most respected movie stars of the ’70s.

7 Terry bradshaw

Largely confined to comedic performances, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and four-time Super Bowl winner Terry Bradshaw turned his southern charm into a host of memorable performances on the big and small screen. Over time, he continued to play a conscious version of himself in various movies and TV shows.

Bradshaw found his big screen breakthrough in Burt Reynolds’ road comedies Hooper and The cannonball race, who made great use of the Louisiana native’s country sense of humor. Over time, Bradshaw’s natural on-screen presence and respectable acting chops have earned him a notable role as Al in Launch error. Bradshaw is currently playing with his family in the reality TV series The Bradshaw Group, who capitalizes on his power as a charismatic star.

6 John David Washington

While John David Washington was only part of an NFL practice team, his acting skills are too supreme to be left out of the fray. In ten credits amassed since 2015, Washington has earned 42 acting nominations and seven wins.

The former Moorehouse College running back was signed by the St. Louis Rams after being undrafted in 2006. Unfortunately, injuries cut short his professional football career. After playing a role very close to home in the HBO football series Ballerinas, Washington branched out and showed a huge range of actors in films such as Tenet, BlacKkKlansman, Malcolm & Marie, and the current Netflix action hit Beckett.

5 Nnamdi Asomugha

During his playing career with the Raiders, Eagles and 49ers, Nnamdi Asomugha was a feared and revered cornerback who played 10 seasons in the NFL. Since his transition to acting in retirement and his marriage to Kerry Washington in 2013, Asomugha has slowly gained respect as a serious stage and film actor.

After being a guest on a few TV shows, Asomugha’s starring role came when he won an Independent Spirit Award for his role in 2017 Crown heights, a film he also produced for Amazon. Taking the craft as seriously as possible, Asomugha made her Broadway debut in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play A soldier’s gamein 2020.

4 Terry’s crews

As a multitalented comic, TV host, animated voice actor, and bona fide action star with superabundant magnetism, Terry Crews is one of the busiest former NFL players turned professional performers. With over 90 credits raised since 2000, Crews earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in July 2021. The former defensive end / linebacker was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 1991 and played 32 games for five teams different during his career.

Whether stealing scenes like the hilarious Damon in Friday after next or showing off his dominant physical prowess as Hale Caesar inThe Expendables, Crews has a performative dexterity that is unlike many former football stars. As such, he won 22 acting nominations during his career.

3 Fred williamson

As he continues to play roles that parody his old badass onscreen image, Fred Williamson was one of the most intimidating and realistic black action stars of the 1970s. The NFL defensive back starred for the Steelers, Raiders, and Chiefs from 1960 to 1967 before moving on to low-budget blaxploitation cinema.

Movies like Hammer, Black Caesar, and Hell in Harlem established William’s good faith on screen as a figure of brute force and understated elegance that made him extremely compelling as a leading action hero. With around 120 acting credits, Williamson more than earned his respect.

2 Jean Matuszak

Perhaps best known for playing the unforgettable role of Sloth in The GooniesFormer Raiders defensive end John Matuszak proved to be quite a talented actor before his life was cut short at the age of 38. After making his film debut in the football movie North Dallas Forty, Matuszak gave exceptional performances in Ice pirates, A crazy summer, and guest on Miami Vice, Team A, and more hit shows of the day.

While many former NFL stars have used their physical dominance to instill fear in the hearts of other characters, Matuszak’s respect as an actor came from his physical slapstick comedy and willingness to cast his body with it. reckless abandonment in the name of entertainment.

1 Bubba smith

Selected No.1 in the 1967 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts, fierce defensive end Bubba Smith enjoyed a formidable acting career after his playing days were over. dialogue or two on various television shows in the late 1970s, Smith slowly gained the respect of casting directors to secure prominent roles in film and television.

Perhaps most famous for playing Hightower in the Police academy series, Smith showed an admirable range of actors in Blue Thunder, Black Moon Rising, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, and Married with children. With an imposing physique and an imposing on-screen presence, Smith could play comedy and drama with equal credibility.

