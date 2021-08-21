Actor turned singer wants to become famous in music





Actor Hira Thind, who started his career as an actor and has finally found solace in singing, says he wants to be successful in the music industry. The actor currently wants to know more and venture further into the Punjabi music industry on which he says: “I started my career in theater where I worked as an actor. After that, I also composed music for some plays like “Virasat”, “Ek Prayas”, “Dara Sikoh”, “Katha Ek Kans Ki” and many others in which I worked and in From there, only my interest in music grew. And I thought about taking music and singing more seriously. To learn the same, I flew to Punjab from my hometown Shahjahanpur. Punjab, I received music training, then I went to Chandigarh to work in the music industry in Punjab. In 2020, his first song “Mere Jinna Pyaar” was released and he featured in a music video as the main lead. Recently, her song “Specialty” was released which crossed the million-mark on YouTube. He featured in this clip with Akaisha Vats. He is very happy that his latest song Specialty receives praise from the audience and shares, “The Specialty Song is like my dream project. I was sure this song might or might not be a commercial hit, but everyone will love it. certainly. Audiences relate this song for themselves as the lyrics of this song are the story of every person who believes in the need to make the world their fan with their good works. The song has been viewed 1 million times on YouTube and so far over 20,000 Insta reels have been created on this song. song. ” In recent times, the Punjabi music industry has exploded a lot. Sharing his point of view on the same, he adds: “Yes, the industry in Punjab is growing day by day. The craze for Punjab music is splendid these days. I see my future very positive. ” Speaking about his Bollywood adventure in the future, he said: “I started my acting career only, of course I am interested in acting. I also work as an actor and singer (both) in my 2 songs released as well. And I’m open to any kind of content because I don’t want to limit myself to a specific genre. At the moment, I want to know more, work more, so just focus on Punjabi music videos. Gradually, of course, I would like to work in the Bollywood industry, if I get the chance. Finally, before signing, he talks about his future vision: “As I am too young, I want to focus on the Punjabi music industry and I would like to work with total dedication so that there is no need to move to Mumbai and apply for work. I believe if I manage to earn a big name here in the Punjabi music industry, I will automatically start getting calls from big Bollywood banners. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehansindia.com/cinema/actor-turned-singer-wants-to-make-it-big-in-music-702771 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos