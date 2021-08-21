Emmerdale actor Jimmy King shares who he wants to see return to ITV soap opera

Nick Miles has been on our TV screens for almost 20 years as the lovable Jimmy King in Emmerdale.

It’s fair to say that Jimmy went through a lot during his time in the Yorkshire Dales.

He had to deal with the deaths of all his brothers in 2005, 2008 and 2012, as well as the disappearance of his father in 2006.

And let’s not forget how he was stabbed by Daz Eden, his disastrous marriage to Sadie King, terrible money problems and the discovery that he had a son as a result of sperm donation.

And with all of the current issues between him, Nicola, and Mandy Dingle, you’d think actor Nick Miles would want to take a break from the drama.

But Nick has revealed that he would love to see an Emmerdale actress return for the sole purpose of wreaking havoc in his life.

While Nick has said he hopes Jimmy and Nicola will make things right, he’s open to them bringing back his ex Kelly but not Sadie, reports the Mirror.

He said: Patsy Kensit played Sadie when I was first on the show and she had an affair with my brother.

I think it would be a disaster for Jimmy because like I said she tried to kill him so he probably ran a mile.

Plus, Jimmy was in desperate need of children and Sadie was secretly taking birth control pills, so the fact that Nicola gave him three beautiful children he will be eternally grateful for.

I would love for Adele to come back. She is still technically the mother of one of the children. So that could be quite interesting. It could be fireworks in the future.

Nick has worked with big Hollywood stars before, including Leonardo DiCaprio when the couple starred together in Martin Scorsese’s civil war drama Gangs of New York.

But for Nick, choosing between the rolling hills of Yorkshire and the dazzling Tinseltown is a no-brainer: God’s Country wins every time.

Nick does, however, have some interesting stories from his time in Hollywood and, while filming Gangs of New York, discovered that Leonardo DiCaprio was a hot poker player.

He recalls, “Leo DiCaprio plays cards all day, he’s just a card freak.

“It was a pretty crowded little game, there were a lot of people trying to make their way through but I never tried it.

“He won a lot. I wouldn’t like to play him, he’s very good.







(Image: ITV)



“He’s quite shy but in a good mood. I shared a brief exchange with him in the make-up room and kinda wondered if I should talk to him, but he was absolutely charming. He’s shy, you can tell. that it is very self-contained. content most of the time. “

Nick, who was filming in a huge studio in Rome, also discovered that, contrary to rumors, three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis was not difficult and tense.

He said: Daniel Day-Lewis is lovely on set and he stays in his accent but he’s neither horrible nor difficult. Not even to minnows like me.

I watched the big final fight and the two ended up in the mud for three solid days. The dedication of these guys is extraordinary. “

Nick, who lives in the Dales but was born in Moseley, Birmingham, also worked with famous British director Ken Loach, who called his mother to ask if Nick was there to be a social worker, in his 1994 film Ladybird Ladybird .

Nick said: “He got hold of my mom’s phone number because I wasn’t home.

But he telephones my mother who called me. He asked me what clothes I had that might be appropriate for the social worker.

And by a strange twist of fate, Nick loaned clothes to Loach when the filmmaker had nothing fancy to wear at an awards ceremony in France.

Nick said: My first wife was a French academic so we often went to the French Institute and I was in a bar there and Ken Loach came straight up to me.

He said, it’s a little embarrassing. I have to get a reward in the next room in a few minutes. Do you mind if I borrow your jacket?

I had on this rather pretty leather jacket not a bomber but a suit jacket. And he was wearing some kind of scruffy sweater, but I agreed and we swapped our clothes for half an hour while he got his prize.

It became the Ken Loach jacket. I later flew it at a festival in South Wales where I fell asleep. I lowered my head and when I woke up the jacket was gone and with it my car keys and my wallet. I was in trouble this weekend.

But despite such starry experiences, Nick’s heart is ultimately in Emmerdale.

He said: “When I got there I just wanted to stay a year but I quickly found out that even though you only play one character, I was playing a husband, lover, son, father, and so on. was much, much more complex than what I had done.

So for me it was a godsend and I love and continue to love it and I will stay as long as they have me.

