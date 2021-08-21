K-drama actress Krystal explains why she was attracted to her character

The Youthful Romance of 2021 K-drama Police University trumps ratings as one of the most watched TV shows on the air. In a new version, the K-drama takes place at a police college and follows the stories of a new group of police freshmen. Besides the comedy-filled crime drama, the show’s cast caught the attention of fans as it starred K-Pop idol and actor Krystal Jung (known as Krystal) in one of the main roles. Krystal explains what prompted her to take on the role of her character, Oh Kang-Hee.

Police University will have fans hooked on the main character’s story. Kang Seon-Ho (Jung Jin-Young) lost his parents at a young age and was raised by a friend of his father. Although accepted with open arms, Seon-Ho grows up feeling that he does not fit in and has no ambition in life. One day, Seon-Ho uses his hacking skills to help his half-brother defeat a girl who goes wrong. At this point, Seon-Ho falls in love with Kang-Hee.

After his teacher suggests that he become a police officer, Seon-Ho learns that Kang-Hee is determined to become an officer and enrolls in the same university. Interweaved is the story of Seon-Ho with Detective Yoo Dong-Man (Cha Tae-Hyun). Dong-Man is looking for a play ring and crosses paths with Seon-Ho. After an initial conflict, Dong-Man becomes Seon-Ho’s professor at the university and is determined to destroy his opportunities, but learns that he is a useful ally.

Krystal portrays a contrasting character on screen

K-drama Police University: Krystal Jungs’ trainee cop lures Jin Youngs unmoored hacker into procedural yet dramatic classroom show https://t.co/rU4z0JUr0B – South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) August 20, 2021

RELATED: Jang Ki-Yong at Pre-Movie Promotion for Upcoming K-Drama Ahead of Military Enlistment

Before the premiere of the K-drama, according to Soompi, Krystal explained what led her to play her character, Kang-Hee. Kang-Hee always had the ambition to become a police officer and became a freshman at a police university.

The character has a strong sense of justice, and Krystal explains: “[Oh Kang Hee] is someone who is good at whatever she does. She is confident and straightforward. Although she seems tough on the outside, she can be quite fragile when it comes to someone she loves or the family she loves. I act by thinking about how to express to viewers these two opposite sides of her.

There is another factor that convinced Krystal to be a part of the drama. She explains that the story that takes place at a police university has never been made before and was “refreshing”. The K-drama also allowed him to regain his 20-year-old youth. Krystal also notices that she and Kang-Hee’s ambitions and dreams are different, but both wish to be more righteous.

K-pop idol to K-drama actor

RELATED: K-Drama Park Actor Seo-Joon To Play In The Marvels & Who He Could Play

Krystal was born and raised in San Francisco and was spotted in 2000 by an agency while visiting South Korea. His parents did not allow him to pursue an idol career due to his young age. But Krystal’s parents allowed her sister to continue the affair and would later make her Girls’ Generation debut. It wasn’t until 2006 that Krystal’s parents gave her permission to join SM Entertainment.

Krystal made her debut in 2009 as the lead singer for the girl group f (x). She embarked on her acting career in 2010 and gained notoriety in her supporting role in The heirs. It wasn’t until 2017 that Krystal became a K-drama favorite with dramas. Habaek’s bride and Prison playbook.