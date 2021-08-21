Connect with us

Draken’s voice actor on what makes the series special

CBR interviews Sean Chiplock, the English voice actor of Ken “Draken” Ryuguji, vice president of the Tokyo Manji Gang, about the peculiarity of the anime.

One of the most striking animes of the spring season,Tokyo Avengers follows Takemichi Hanagaki’s quest to time travel to stop the Tokyo Manji Gang from killing his ex-girlfriend in the future. he finds as he travels through time to his college days. The vice-commander, Draken, strikes an imposing figure within Toman, not only for his physical strength, but also for his emotional courage.

Sean Chiplock as Draken’s English dub voice spoke to CBR about what it was all about Tokyo Avengerswho attracted him and why Draken has been one of his favorite characters to voice this past year. He was also outspoken about the advice he would give his young self if he could time travel to his college days.


CBR:What was it Tokyo Avengers who attracted you?

Sean Chiplock:There are many shows / games that simply use the concept of yakuza as easy access to an antagonistic group – something intimidating, generalized, and fairly straightforward motivations. Corn Tokyo Avengers not only makes it the center of the story, but goes beyond the surface visual of the “mean-looking thugs” to explore a much more complex and even vulnerable side; ethics, sacrifices and the danger of being in a group like that. Voicing as Draken gave me the opportunity to have as many nuanced moments as Big Damn Badass did, and I really enjoy exploring both sides at the same time with a voice I’m not often known for.

CBR:You have an extensive acting career that spans all different genres, and you mentioned that you sometimes fear that your characters don’t feel original. Can you describe the process of selecting this particular voice for Draken?

Sean Chiplock:Draken was a perfect example of a combination of familiarity, influence and modification in recognizing what is “different”. Knowing that Draken was part of what could be described as a “mafia group”, I was able to draw inspiration from my performance as Guido Mista in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The Golden Wind. However, I also recognized that AGAINST Mista, Draken was much more “the serious man” of the group unlike Manjiro’s spiritedness. Finally, I took inspiration from other performances such as Jonah Scott’s incredibly nuanced Legoshi in The beasts regarding adding a raspy / mature quality to my voice. The process made Draken one of my personal favorites from the past year in terms of developing as an actor, and I can’t wait to be able to share this process with more people over time!

CBR:Draken is a total badass and has the ability to fight an impressive number of people, but he’s also seen as the heart of Toman who keeps the gang together. What was it like to express a character like Draken who is much more complex than he looks?

Sean Chiplock:Isn’t it funny how the characters who tend to say the least often end up being the ones you want to hear the most about? Being tasked with helping bring Draken to life is certainly a daunting task, but I truly treasure the chance to explore the concept of “less is more” with its finer moments and let its mystery be the argument. sale rather than attitude. That constant, stoic calm exudes a real air of confidence that you can feel as an audience member – of course, it doesn’t hurt that the other characters on the show feel the same, too!

CBR:If you could time travel to your college years, what advice would you give your young self?

Sean Chiplock:WEAR YOUR DAMN RETAINER! To be true, I am someone who realizes that life is ultimately the result of a lot of very specific moments in time all happening simultaneously, so I would be too afraid to give advice that ends up changing the actions that I take. I took or how I developed as a person. Having said that, I don’t see anything negative that could have come from convincing my young self to actually use the braces his parents paid for, and save himself the trouble of having to pay for it himself later in the day. life if he decided to start over. Whoops!

CBR:What has been your favorite scene to express so far?

Sean Chiplock:While the details of the context of the scene are a bit too intense to go into here, I was really proud of my performance during the hospital scene where Draken and Manjiro end up having to face the parents of someone who was hurt because of their actions. This scene really cemented the way Draken doesn’t treat the Tokyo Manji Gang like another group of friends (or even just a bunch of coworkers), and the respect it elicits from someone who is. by all means his superior in the gang. hierarchy. It will be interesting to have more explanation on what led him to become this type of person.

CBR:Tokyo Avengers is not your typical delinquent anime. What’s the one thing you hope people will get away from watching it?

Sean Chiplock:Fighting sucks and hurts a lot, and I wouldn’t recommend doing it in real life. Fighting in the anime is AWESOME and intense, and I think it’s a much better method of seeing people get beaten up (hopefully because they deserve it).

Tokyo Avengers airs Saturdays at 12:00 p.m. PT on Crunchyroll.

