How do we become an actor and how do we know if we have the talent to act? Parts of famous Iranian actor Pejvak Imanis talk about acting tips





First of all, it must be said that the question being general and omnipresent, it is not easy to answer it and to be patient to conclude. The path to the dream of being an actor crosses you first. The more you know yourself and your talents, the faster the process will be. So, first, let’s see if we have the required skills or not! The first step in becoming an actor is education and learning the concepts of the art of acting, which can take the form of an education alone or in a team, and it is somewhat effective in finding your talents. because the speed of learning has a direct relationship with talent and skill. Thus, the simple participation in theater courses is a good criterion to measure and test your capacities and your interest in the acting game or in general the cinema and the theater. But above all, understanding the definition of acting is necessary to bring you to the answers to our question: how to become an actor? Defining what to do is the first step in entering the field. Acting is the set of actions and behaviors that a person expresses to describe a story and characters. As a result, an actor needs to fully understand the story structures, drama, and character psychology, and the more you familiarize yourself with these concepts, it improves the credibility and quality of your work. Short biography of Pejvak Imanis Pejvak Imani, born June 25, 1990 in Tehran. He was the only child in the family. When he finished elementary school, he immigrated to Canada with his family. He pursued graduate studies in MBA at Ryerson University, then began participating in acting and stand-up classes at the YUK YUK club. Gaining two years of experience in these courses encourages her to start playing stand-ups and free theater in Toronto. After gaining experience in the theater, he returned to Iran and began his apprenticeship under the direction of great masters of Iranian directors such as Vahid Jalilvand. Then in 2016 he played a small role in a TV series and after playing several big and small roles he appeared on the big screen in cinema. He has a famous quote: Histrionics means to become, once you start playing you fail.

