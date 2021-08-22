Guru Randhawa to become an actor and explore multiple genres





Bombay, August 21: Singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa, who is ready to try his luck as an actor in Bollywood, is eager to explore different genres and not limit himself to one genre in particular. Speaking of which, Guru Randhawa told IANS: “I personally am a huge fan of the films by Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. This is my first movie and I want to devote myself 100% to it, I would try to explore different genres like romanticism, thriller, etc. in the movies and not to get stuck with just one. Explaining why he decided to take his chances as an actor, the singer said, “Well, it was all very instinctive. I mean, there was no set process and I think that’s a series of events that lead to a particular big event. It all fell into place one thing after another. We signed this film last month and since then I have been delighted to see my journey and the road to browse. His first film is a Hindi musical drama that depicts the tumultuous journey of a young musician. If Guru Randhawa tastes success as an actor, would he like to continue acting and singing? “I would love to do both and I think for me they will go hand in hand,” he replied. Still, the musician is not ready to give up if his initial acting plans don’t come to fruition. “It’s fate, but my hard work will always be constant,” he shared. Asked if he had any formal acting training, the singer replied, “Over the years, I’ve played different roles for my three-minute clips, but now only the length of the movie is going to increase. I learned so much from Mrunal, Nushrratt, Nora (actors who featured in his music videos) as they play for the big screen. It’s always a pleasure to learn from such talented people. “The hard work and effort will be and always will be. I think I’m ready for my Bollywood debut, ”concluded Guru.(IANS)

