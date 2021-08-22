Entertainment
John Travolta on how he and his son Ben discussed the death of Kelly Preston – The Hollywood Reporter
John Travolta spoke of a conversation he had about the death and passing of his wife and fellow actor Kelly Preston with his youngest child, Ben.
On a recent episode of Kevin Hart’s Peacock series Hart at heart, the comedian and actor sat down with John Travolta for a lengthy conversation about his early career spanning from New York to Los Angeles as a pilot, his love of comedy and why he was never into drugs or party. During the interview, the actor touched on two deeply personal topics: the death of his wife Kelly Preston and his son Jett, and his relationship with Scientology.
When speaking to Hart about his children, Travolta recounted a conversation he had with his son, Benjamin, after the 10-year-old boy asked him about aging as they walked around their room. neighborhood one night. This led Travolta to a separate conversation he had had with Ben, who once told him “because mom passed away, I’m afraid you will.”
“I said, ‘Well that’s a very different thing.’ And then I went through the differences regarding my longevity and his limited life, ”Travolta said.
It was then that the pulp Fiction and The deer The actor said he spoke about the uncertainty of the death with his child, acknowledging the loss of the family of both Preston, who died in 2020 after living two years with breast cancer, and the The couple’s eldest child, Jett, who died of a seizure in 2009, before explaining that people are just trying to do their best to live as long as they can.
“Nobody knows when they’re going to leave or when they’re going to stay. I said, ‘Your brother left at 16, too young. Your mother left when she was 57. It was too young. But who says? I said I could die tomorrow. You could. Anyone can, ”he said. “So let’s look at life, that [death is] Part of life. See, you don’t know exactly. You are just doing your best to try to live as long as possible.
Earlier in the hour-long conversation, Hart asked how Travolta dealt with being a much sought after talent in Hollywood with the temptations to party and drugs in the ’80s, with the actor pointing out to the both the barriers to drugs created in his study of the role of as well as his relationship to Scientology as the main reason he remained focused.
After sharing that he was introduced to church by an actress while working on the 1975 film Devil’s rain, Travolta said “at that point it worked for me and it still works for me.”
When Hart addressed the media coverage of Travolta as a member of Scientology, the actor said being unheard of and open about what he was doing had kept him from being “attacked.”
“That’s what I found out. When you’re not embarrassed by what you’re doing, you don’t get attacked, ”he said. “I felt like it saved my life. Why would I want to hide this? You know, why would I prevent what made me feel better in life? And why would I want to inhibit the tools this topic has given me to live a better life? “
He added: “I think I was less attacked because I had nothing on it. I didn’t – I wasn’t trying to hide it. If anything, I’ve probably been more attacked at times for trying to promote it. “
