All about Kelly Baskin, Amber’s voice actor in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact fans recently saw Kelly Baskin as one of the hosts for the Special 2.1 preview. Baskin is Amber’s voice actor, who just happens to be Mondstadt’s gliding champion.

Kelly Baskin was part of the star-studded host panel that included Stephanie Southerland, Josey Montana McCoy and Laura Stahl.

From her most popular voiceover credits to her role in Genshin Impact, here’s everything fans need to know about Kelly Baskin.

The exceptional work of Kelly Baskin before Genshin Impact

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that miHoYo always hires the best voice actors for Genshin Impact.

Kelly Baskin is no exception, as she is well known for her work in the following games and TV series:

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny – Melodia

Werewolf: Apocolypse – Earthblood

Hydra Legacy – Agent Adams

Hydra: Resurgence – Madame Hydra

Shadowverse

Kelly Baskin holds a BFA in Musical Theater Performance from Columbia College Chicago and has been acting since 2004. Unbeknownst to most fans, she also taught yoga for six years.

It goes without saying that Kelly Baskin is a versatile person. Her background in the dubbing industry explains why she was also successful in her role as Amber in Genshin Impact.

How good is Amber in Genshin Impact?

Amber is one of the starter characters that players receive for free in Genshin Impact. Although she is unreliable during the fight, Amber plays an important role in the storyline.

As mentioned above, Amber is the Mondstadt glider champion. She helped the travelers and Paimon during the first few days of their trip and was very kind to them.