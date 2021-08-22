Chinese actor banned after visit to Japanese Yasukuni shrine harms national emotion





Zhang Zhehan Photo: VCG A Chinese actor who posed for photos at the famous Japanese Yasukuni shrine has been forced to quit the entertainment industry as more mainstream platforms remove his films and television works, variety shows and music from from Sunday. All movies and drama series in which Zhang Zhehan has appeared, such as Demon girl and Word of honor, have been removed from Chinese online video platforms. It seems that Zhang has never been on these platforms before. The episodes that Zhang, 30, had played on reality shows Everybody is ready and Keep running not found at time of publication. On the Bilibili video sharing platform, only news videos about him could be found. Zhang Zhehan’s search on the Mango TV video platform returns the person does not exist. Chinese netizens also discovered that scenes of Zhang in a historical drama Nirvana on fire have been removed as they are now broadcast on Shandong TV. Music platforms, including QQ Music and NetEase Music, have deleted all of his music and even deleted his personal profile. The Internet boycott of Zhang came after the China Performing Arts Association issued a notice on August 15, urging the industry to ban Zhang, claiming that Zhang’s highly inappropriate behavior not only harms emotion. national, but also has a bad influence on the adolescents who follow it. On August 19, the China Federation of Radio and Television Associations held a seminar, calling on radio and television and production institutes to adopt zero tolerance against actors who violate laws and lack ethics. Photos circulating on social media show Zhang posing at the Yasukuni Shrine, which honors some of Japan’s top war criminals. There were also photos of Zhang attending a wedding ceremony at Nogi Shrine, another infamous shrine that honors Japanese Imperial military officers who invaded China during World War II. Zhang apologized online for his ignorance, which did not prevent the boycott and termination of his business partnerships. All corporate brands that had supported him had ended their cooperation with him, such as beverage company Wahaha, Jewel Pandora brand and Shanghai Mercury Home Textile fabric brand. Last week, Chinese streaming site Youku removed Zhang’s name from the cast of its martial arts TV series. Word of honor. The video-sharing platform Douyin announced that it had deleted Zhang’s account. World time

