Where else you heard the voice actors

Unlike most games featuring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Marvel Avengers places a lot of emphasis on its history. In fact, that’s arguably the best thing about the game. But it wouldn’t be if it weren’t for its formidable cast of voice actors, who brought the iconic heroes to life.

They have all done a great job throughout history. Still, their performance levels weren’t too surprisingly, as none of them are newbies. From other games to big TV shows to popular movies, every member of the main cast has been involved in successful projects throughout their careers.


ten Bruce Banner: Troy Baker

Marvel's Avengers Split Image by Bruce Banner and Troy Baker

Troy Baker is one of the most well-known voice actors working today. Along with his role as Bruce Banner, he voiced Joel du TheThe last of us series and Booker in Bioshock Infinite. These are just a few of the many video game characters he has lent his tone to over the years.

But he also did a lot of work outside of the game. Family Guy, Rick and Morty, and american father are three of the biggest shows on his resume. Additionally, Troy Baker has been involved in many other comic book productions, both for Marvel and DC.

9 Hulk: Darin De Paul

Marvel's Avengers Split Image Hulk and Darin De Paul

In Marvel Avengers, Hulk had a different voice actor than Bruce Banner. The occasional grunt-filled dialogue from the monster was provided by Darin De Paul. The actor has also starred in many other video games, such as Loss, Death stranding, and The outer worlds.

Perhaps his most notable project outside of the gaming world was the DCEU movie. Shazam, in which he played the Greed Demon, showing that he has no comedic allegiance. He was also on Jimmy Kimmel Live several times as different characters.

8 Thor Odinson: Travis Willingham

Marvel's Avengers Split Image of Thor and Travis Willingham

Travis Willingham’s turn as Thor in Marvel Avengerswasn’t the only time he voiced the character. Disney infinity 3.0, theguardians of the galaxy series, and the Meeting vigilantes series are some of the other productions in which he lent his voice to the god of thunder.

He’s not just a Marvel guy, because he also worked for DC. His most notable appearance in this comedic universe was as Harvey Dent (Two-Face) in the Batman telltale series. The actor was also in animes such as Fullmetal Alchemist and A play.

7 Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow: Laura Bailey

Marvel's Avengers Split Image Black Widow and Laura Bailey

Laura Bailey is another famous voice in the video game world. She was Abby in The Last of us part 2 and Kait in the recent Gears Games. Yet the actress first made a name for herself through her stint as Kid Trunks in the Funimation Dub of Dragon ball z. This was only the first of many anime roles for Bailey, including Lust in Fullmetal Alchemist.

Her role as Black Widow in Marvel Avengers wasn’t too surprisingly either, given that she played the character in several TV shows and a few other games.

6 Steve Rodgers / Captain America: Jeff Schine

Marvel's Avengers Split Image of Captain America and Jeff Schine

It’s been a few strong years for Captain America voice actor Jeff Schine. He has participated in several major matches, including Resident Evil Village, where he voiced the iconic Chris Redfield. A year before that, he had lent his voice to Carlos Oliviera in the remake of Resident Evil 3.

He is also a regular at the Call of Duty franchise and starred in The Walking Dead: a new frontier like Javier. The actor seems to stick mostly to video game work. Still, he voiced a character from the Netflix series Love, Death & Robots.

5 Tony Stark / Iron Man: Nolan North

Marvel's Avengers Split Image of Iron Man and Nolan North

Nolan North has been a big name in dubbing since the 2000s. During that time he’s been involved in over 400 projects, and much of Nolan’s best work has come from video games. Nathan Drake from Unexplored series is debatable his most notable role, but he also voiced Desmond Miles in Assassin’s Creed and Cobblepot in the Arkham Games.

Outside of the game, Nolan played several characters in family guy andStar Trek: Lower Bridges, and the actor also did live-action and even had a recurring role in Pretty little Liars.

4 Kamala Khan / Ms. Merveille: Sandra Saad

Marvel's Avengers Split Image Ms. Marvel and Sandra Saad

Kamala Khan is certainly the heart of Marvel Avengers story and its main character. And she was voiced by Sandra Saad, who went on to play Ms. Marvel in the Spidey and his amazing friends TV show.

Saad is a newcomer to his co-stars, but has already lent his tone to some important games. Rage 2, Fallout 76, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are some of his biggest titles to date. She also voiced Zoe in an episode of Netflix Wizards: Tales of Arcadia series.

3 Clint Barton: Giacomo Gianniotti

Marvel's Avengers Clint Barton and Giacomo Gianniotti

Square Enix added new heroes to the main group via the DLC, including Clint Barton. The male Hawkeye was voiced by Giacomo Gianniotti, who some will recognize as Dr. Andrew DeLuca of Grey’s Anatomy.

He spent many years on the hospital drama, but he also had time to do a lot of other work. For example, he starred in series like Reign and Murdoch Mysteries. Additionally, more recently he voiced Giacomo in the Disney Pixar movie. Luca. Surprisingly, apart from Avengers, he doesn’t have a lot of video game credits under his belt.

2 Kate Bishop: Ashley Burch

Marvel's Avengers Split Image of Kate Bishop and Ashley Burch

Another character added to the game through expansions was another Hawkeye, Kate Bishop. Its voice actor, Ashley Burch, lent her tone to several popular characters. In the Life is strange series, she played Chloe Price, and during Horizon Zero Dawn, she was Aloy.

One of her other biggest roles was Sasha Braus in the influential anime The attack of the Titans. Those are all awesome voice acting credits, but she did some live work as well. For example, she plays Rachel in Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, which includes many video game references.

1 T’Challa / Black Panther: Christopher Judge

Marvel's Avengers Split Image of Black Panther and Christopher Judge

The most recent addition to Marvel’s Avengerslist of playable characters was Black Panther. The man who played T’Challa, Christopher Judge, also lent his voice to Kratos in the 2018 God of the war Game.

These two are arguably his most famous video game characters, but Judge has had an important career in television as well. He is best known for playing Teal’c in Stargate SG-1, which he did for over 200 episodes. The actor has also appeared in series like X-Men Evolution, NCIS: Los Angeles, and The prince of Bel-Air.

