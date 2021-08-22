Sherwood Park teenager makes acting debut as main character in “PAW Patrol: The Movie” – Edmonton

As families parade through theaters across Canada to enjoy the latest release of the hugely popular film Paw Patrol franchise, an Edmonton-area teenager is reveling in his acting debut.

Will Brisbin, a 16-year-old from Sherwood Park, voiced one of the main characters in Paw Patrol: The Movie: a 10 year old boy named Ryder, who is the main protagonist and leader of a search and rescue puppy team.

Read more: Sherwood Park teenager to star in “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

“It’s been a year-and-a-half-building process,” Brisbin said in an interview with Global News from her home in the community directly east of Edmonton.

“To be able to see everyone’s hard work paying off from all the cast to the whole team, it was just an amazing feeling.”

Left to right: Chase the dog (voiced by Iain Armitage) and Ryder (voiced by Will Brisbin) in PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Courtesy: Spin Master



Brisbin grew up doing theater and film after starting acting classes at Festival Place at the age of seven. He was chosen for his first theater role in 2nd year in Olivier ! Musical comedy.

On the way to Paw Patrol The film was Brisbin’s first time auditioning for a voiceover role.

“I wanted to give the best of myself. I knew it was a great opportunity, ”he said of the audition process which began in early 2020.

Brisbin said her agent at the time sent her hearing last February and witnessed a recall in Toronto in March 2020, two weeks before the initial COVID-19 shutdown.

“Then after that, I haven’t heard from them for a while. It was two or three weeks. And I would check emails every morning, check voicemail. I just wanted to make sure I didn’t miss any messages because I was really on the alert about it all.

About three weeks later, her mother received the call.

“It was pretty crazy. My mom came into my room and she told me. She said, ‘Sit down, we need to have a conversation’ and I said, ‘Oh, my God, am I in trouble? What did I do?’ And then she told me that I had the part and that I was so happy.

“I wanted to call everyone I knew. I wanted to text, I wanted to post about it, but I couldn’t tell anyone.

Even last fall, when the film was announced, Brisbin was not allowed to reveal her character.

“It was so hard I couldn’t even tell my siblings.”

From left to right: Zuma (voice of Shayle Simons), Rocky (voice of Callum Shoniker), Skye (voice of Lilly Bartlam), Chase (voice of Iain Armitage), Marshall (voice of Kingsley Marshall) and Rubble (voice of Keegan) Hedley) in Paw Patrol: The Movie.

Courtesy: Spin Master



He also wasn’t sure who else was cast until last October, when it was revealed the Alberta teenager would be voicing alongside Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel, Randall Park, Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi. , Dax Shepard, Iain Armitage and Marsai Martin, as well as cast members of the original series.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to meet any of them yet, but maybe someday in the future because it would be a dream come true,” Brisbin said.

“This whole process really felt like a pipe dream. It was all so amazing. My dreams come true.

Read more: Alberta is attacking Netflix children’s film over oil issues. Is this an overreaction?

To prepare for a job he had never done before, the teenager said he watched episodes of the children’s show, researched his character and practiced the role in front of a mirror for about a half. hour every day. Brisbin then did all of her voiceover work at an Edmonton production studio, working in secret.

“Even though I was just talking into a (microphone), I still acted physically,” he said. “Sometimes… a little too much. Sometimes they had to tell me that the sound was cutting off because I was moving a lot.

“Yeah, it was a challenge at first to get into character. But I quickly found my rhythm.

Brisbin said he’s learned a lot about the movie industry, voiceovers and how to develop a character when you only have one voice to work with.

Brisbin hopes his role as PAW Patrol will be a stepping stone to future acting gigs.

“I hope it brings a lot of great opportunities, a lot more auditions, and I’m just super excited for what the future may hold for us.”

Ryder (voiced by Will Brisbin) in PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Courtesy: Spin Master



Canadian families who want to see the highly anticipated children’s animated film, based on the local toy franchise and television series, will need to head to the theaters.

The film was released in Canadian theaters on Friday, but some of its marketing materials encouraged kids to stay indoors and stream the film on Paramount Plus.

This has confused some families as to why the film is not available on the streaming platform in Canada, as is the case in the United States, where the home streaming option is also allows repeat viewings.

The problem stems from complications around the ownership of the film, which varies by territory.

Paw Patrol: The Movie is distributed by Elevation Pictures in Canada, while Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures is handling the release in the United States.

















During the COVID-19 pandemic, Paramount tried different release models and chose Paw Patrol to experience a simultaneous theatrical and streaming release.

As part of the rollout, Paw Patrol’s social media accounts as well as Paramount Plus began to tout the film as having a streaming option, not noting that it’s only for US viewers.

Canadians have long complained about the difficulty of determining which streaming service is broadcasting their favorite show or new movie, but it rarely affects a Canadian brand as popular as Paw Patrol.

The world famous franchise about a precocious boy and a rescue dog group is owned by Toronto-based toy designer Spin Master, who has become a force in the children’s entertainment industry.

With files from David Friend, The Canadian Press