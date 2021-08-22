10 actors who stuck on their tv show after becoming movie stars

Usually when a TV star gets a chance to hit the big screen and make a career in film, she gives up whatever show she’s on and accepts the first script that happens to her. Hollywood is full of TV stars who, like Eddie Murphy, have made the leap to the big screen, but there are also plenty of actors, like Shelley Long, who never had the film careers they hoped for.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Took Too Long To Get Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

But not all of the actors who have gone from TV star to movie star have been so quick to leave one medium for another. Some stars opted to star in both sandboxes for a while, waiting to make sure their film careers would put them to work for years before quitting the shows that made them famous in the first place.





ten Steve Carell kept his day job for a while

Steve Carell had been working as a professional writer and actor for over a decade when he landed the role of Michael Scott in Office in 2005. What the actor couldn’t have known is that in the same year he would have two blockbuster films that would make him a superstar.

Carell co-wrote and starred in the box office hit The 40-year-old virgin and starred in the Oscar-winning film Little Miss Sun, but did not stray from his show. Carell stayed Office until 2011, a period during which he carried out Almighty Evan, Get smart, and Despicable Me.

9 Ed Helms kept his job while he was hangover

Ed Helms has joined Office at the start of the show’s third season in 2006 and would stay with the show until its end in 2013, but in 2009 the actor’s star soared when he appeared in The hangover like Stu. The hit comedy turned Helms and his two co-stars Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis into household names almost overnight.

RELATED: The 9 Most Famous Actors Who Made The Least Movies

Yet Helms followed his colleague’s lead Office star Carell and has not left the series. When Carell left the series a few years later, Helms took over as “boss” of Office while also doing Hangover II and Cedars Rapids.

8 Michael J. Fox needed a time machine for all of his work

When Michael J. Fox had the consecutive successes of Back to the future and Teen wolf in 1985 he could easily have moved away from Family ties, which was in its third season at the time. Instead, the actor opted to stay on the show for another four years, leaving alongside the rest of the Keaton clan at the end of the show’s seventh season in 1989. With the two hit comedies of 1985, Fox starred in The secret of my success;Bright lights, big city;and Victims of war while being on the hit sitcom.

7 George Clooney healed his battered ego in the ER

George Clooney had been part of a number of failed TV shows when he was cast IS, the show that not only made him a ’90s idol, but a huge star as well. Clooney left the show in 1999, five seasons after ISof fifteen seasons, but while in the hit series, the actor starred in classic films like From dusk till dawn and Out of sight as well as the not so big Batman and robin. The accolades Clooney received for his work on IS helped him overcome the bruised ego he received for his turn as a dark knight.

6 Jennifer Garner kicked both mediums

Jenifer Garner first caught the world’s attention when she played Sydney Bristow in the hit series A.k.a. It is by playing the role of the international spy that the actress will also make her entry into the world of cinema. Garner played Elektra facing Ben Affleck in the 2003s daredevil, then starred in the hit comedy 13 In progress 30 in 2004 before putting on the red leather again for the years 2005 Elektra. And between three films and a successful TV series, Garner also appeared in the Steven Spielberg film. Catch Me If You Can.

5 Chris Pratt went to space but stayed in Pawnee

When Chris Pratt joined the cast of Parks and recreation in 2009, the actor had already played in the series Everwood Wood for four years, but his role as Andy Dwyer brought him a whole new fan base.

Pratt stayed Parks and recreation while playing in the 2011s Silver ball alongside Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill, but that was in 2014 guardians of the galaxy which made the actor a superstar. Still, Pratt stayed with the sitcom until it ended. The show even worked on his sudden transformation from an out of shape goofball to an insanely fit goofball in the story.

4 Melissa McCarthy became a movie star as soon as she got her own series

Melissa McCarthy first gained attention for her role as Sookie St. James in Gilmore Girls, but it was critically acclaimed in 2011Bridesmaidswhich made the actress a comedy superstar.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Turned Down Huge Paydays

One year before Bridesmaids became a smash hit, McCarthy had been cast in the sitcom Mike and Molly. McCarthy remained on the show for six seasons while starring in Identity thief, spy, heat, and ghost hunters. In 2016, McCarthy returned to her role of Sookie St. James for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, showing that she had not forgotten her roots.

3 John Travolta danced between TV and movies

As for the second half of the 1970s, there might not be a bigger name than John Travolta. The actor became an overnight sensation for playing high school student Vinnie Barbarino in the hit sitcom Welcome back, Kotter in 1975, and he continued to lead the box office for two consecutive years.

First, Travolta played the role of Tony Manero in the 1977s. Saturday night fever, which was made for $ 3.5 million and grossed $ 237 million. The following year Travolta played Danny Zuko in the musical Fat, which made $ 366 million on a budget of $ 6 million. Welcome Back, Kotter ended in 1979, and Travolta enjoyed one of the most impressive film careers in history.

2 Benedict Cumberbatch solved the case of playing two iconic characters at once

Benedict Cumberbatch had already made a name for himself on stage when he was cast as iconic detective Sherlock Holmes in the 2010s Sherlock, a series that would make the actor a superstar. While only 14 episodes have been made in seven years, each Sherlock the episode lasts 90 minutes.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Basically Still Play The Same Character (But Are Still Awesome)

During those seven years, Cumberbatch rose to fame as Sherlock in movie stardom, co-starring in films like Tinker Tailor Spy Soldier, Star Trek Into Darkness, and 12 years of slavery before playing lead roles in films like the Oscar winner The imitation game and of course, Doctor strange.

1 Katie Holmes stayed in Capeside while working in films

Katie Holmes became a star alongside her castmates in the teen drama Dawson Creek, and during her six seasons on the show, she worked to prove to the world that she could do more than just complain about James Van Der Beek.

In 1999 Holmes starred in the horror film Dull Teach Mrs. Tingle, but in 2000 Holmes starred in the critically acclaimed film Wonder boys alongside future superhero actors Toby Maguire, Robert Downey Jr. and Michael Douglas and played a major role in Spider Man by director Sam Raimi Gift. It was in 2002 Telephone booth which gave Holmes his first box office success. One year later, Dawson Creek would end.

NEXT: 5 Actors Who Bounced Back From “Movie Jail” (& 5 Who Never Did)



Next

Titans: 4 Ways Red Riding Hood Is The Same As It’s In The Comics (And 3 It’s Different)







About the Author