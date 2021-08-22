Val: A candid portrayal of actor and star Val Kilmer

Photo: Val

What do you know about Val Kilmer? That he was Batman in Joel Schumacher’s camp Batman forever? That it was notoriously difficult to work with during the disastrous production of Dr Moreau’s Island? Or that he had a two-year battle with throat cancer? You may be familiar with the works of Val Kilmer, an actor who has always considered himself a serious actor despite a few silly roles as in Top Gun, but you might not be familiar with Val Kilmer’s life. Leo Scott and Ting Poos Val is a documentary composed of narration and personal images that Val Kilmer himself filmed, creating a self-reflective portrait of not only Val Kilmer, but also any member of the audience who identifies as as an artist.

‘Val Kilmer’ – The Beauty of the Self-Chronicle

We live in the era of the auto-chronicle, where we tell about our daily life with our phones and cameras. Val Kilmer has taken a step ahead by filming his life from childhood and into his adult life. The movie is mostly made up of those family movies, from the movies Val made as a child with his brothers to the behind-the-scenes footage Val shot on set to the home audition tapes that Val himself took. filmed. These sequences are some of the most charming parts of the movie, to see Sean Penn and Kevin bacon the Moon Kilmers camera to watch Vals audition tapes for famous films he didn’t get the part for, like Goodfellas and Full Metal Jacket.

After beating a two-year battle with throat cancer which caused long-term effects for Kilmer (Kilmers voice is now impaired, the film uses subtitles when he speaks and his son does the voice. off films for him), Kilmer, like many struggling artists, felt compelled to tell his story more than ever. The beauty of Vals’ efforts to film his life is that even with a tension in his voice, he is able to share his story and relive his life. Through his home movies, he and the audience can see how his life has evolved and how far he has come. That alone creates a heartwarming and even inspiring film, where we can’t help but feel a new appreciation for life upon seeing Vals’ dedication and appreciation for his own life.

Vals’ family films also create a hopeful family theme in the film, along with current footage of Val with his children and ex-wife. With a lot of footage we see a side of Val Kilmer that we don’t see too often and that’s how close he is to his family. There are old family movies of Val doing cheap movies with his brothers, current footage of Val spraying a silly string on his son, and a whole sequence of Val visiting his alma mater with his son. Heck, his son, Jack, even does his father’s voice, reading the words his father wrote. With the family aspect in this movie, it’s easy to see that Val not only tells his life story for us but also for his children, leaving them a tangible account of who he is and who their family is. He leaves them a personal journal that they will hopefully share with their own children one day so that Vals’ story will live on forever.

Val: representation or performance

Val is a raw documentary where Val Kilmer is the most vulnerable and thoughtful. With Vals’ constant discussions about the importance of acting to him, from sharing his intense method of action stories to his desire to be seen as a serious actor, one has to wonder just how honest Val is, in particular by looking at the images shot during the turbulent filming of Doctor Moreau’s island. Val is a performance artist, even becoming more later in life, so you have to know: Is Val an honest portrayal of the actor or a performance of how the actor wants to be perceived?

The documentary functions both as a diary in which Val Kilmer lets the world take a peek and as a presentation of how good Val Kilmer is as a performer. Much of the film feels like reminding audiences of who Val Kilmer is now. He is no longer the young man in the photos he still signs autographs, he has grown up and is much more complicated than the guy who played Batman. While the film appears to be a way for Val Kilmer to reclaim the stardom he once had, such as his solo show focused on Mark Twain before his cancer diagnosis, and therefore can be questioned as to the reliability of the film’s focus.

The film begins with Jack Kilmers’ voiceover stating that the film is about an actor, especially where the actor ends and the character begins. After watching the film, remembering this statement can lead to many questions. While Val has all of the raw house pictures and honest stories, it’s all his point of view after all. How honest is his own perspective on the events of his life? While the events of the film are not a performance, does Val see his current character as a mere performance? Is there a difference between the titular Val and the real Val Kilmer? The film, acting like a diary, does not give a clear answer to these questions raised, which is probably for the best, leaving audiences to wonder if Val is playing and if they or they also only perform a desired character.

Conclusion

Fans of Val Kilmer’s work, from his’ 80s films to his modern performance art, will love the documentary Val and its raw portrayal of the captivating figure. Val Kilmer fans will also enjoy using home movies, enjoying watching Val Goof with other big stars and all of his failed audition tapes. Artists of all kinds will likely also feel moved by the portrayal of inspiration and art in films, how art helps us through the most difficult times, how we can all live simply through performance. . Val is a raw and emotional portrayal of not just an actor, but a human being.

Val is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Directors: Leo ScottTing Poo

Written by: Val Kilmer

Actors: Val Kilmer, Jack Kilmer, Mercedes Kilmer, Joanne Whalley

Through Brianna benozich

