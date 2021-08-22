Josephine actress in her former Dragon Age Livejournal

“I remember being part of the fandom, like in 2009,” said Allegra Clark. Dragon Age: InquisitionJoséphine and many years BioWare Stan tells me. “When the game first came out, there was a Livejournal community called Swooping is Bad, and I was a part of it. Seeing the community built around the game, I added a role to help create the game. It was a lot of work to do. It was a great experience and it was an honor to be given a character like Josephine. Obviously I think Inquisition is a great game, not a fifth playthrough … I play on the stream, and everyone was like “You gotta have sex with Josephine!”, and I said “What if I meet someone else?” It’s like “No, you gotta making love with Josephine. “I’m in love with Josephine because I’ve been bullied. Let them choose what to do in the chat. But I just know people still have these relationships. The game knows that even after all these years, people still really love to see someone play. Dragon age Twitch is special. ”

As a huge Dragon Age fan, Clark knew exactly what he was getting into in Inquisition for, and especially Josephine was a romantic option, so he understood the pressure of the role perfectly. “I walked knowing the weight of this thing I was working on. Not only was it like “This is Dragon Age”, but it’s a huge fortune and very meaningful to me. But there are a lot of Josephine for many, ”she explains. “It has been a great privilege for me to be a part of this aspect of storytelling. Companions don’t create or destroy the whole story within the limits of their imagination, but Companions really add to the experience. This is a testament to BioWare’s storytelling. People can create characters that can make you really angry, like Solas, or hold you tight like Alistair. The idea that Alistair might not come back because Alistair was so important to them. ”

Initially, some people did not connect with Joséphine this way. He’s a very different character from the quirky, charismatic charmers typical of Dragon Age like Zevran, Isabella, and Valic, but more open and cute than Origins-era Merrill, Alistair, Leliana, and pre-terrorist Anders. He is vulnerable. She doesn’t have the unruly mysteries of Fenris and Morrigan – at least on the surface, she’s not that exciting.

“A lot of people struggle with Karen’s addiction, the conflict between Dorian and his father, the mask he wears, and ‘I’m Dorian, I’m just flashy and I don’t care about anything. “I think you will see the character! ‘”Clark says, pointing out how Josephine (Clark affectionately calls him’ Josie ‘through interviews) differs from other actors.” Until you get to know him better, he doesn’t always show you. all the depth, or [Iron] Bull aggressively challenged his beliefs, and Cassandra challenged his beliefs as well – many characters question their beliefs in several ways. I remember seeing Josie’s online reviews. She hasn’t necessarily done much for her. But in reality, everything was very small. She’s warm at the war table, but ends up coming across as a business. It’s really the first time I’ve started seeing someone under a diplomatic polish she has to wear until she starts chatting with her on Skyhold. After all, she is the face of the Inquisition. She and Inquisitter are the faces of the Inquisition. In the sense of an inquisitor, ‘Oh, yes, I’m a leader. I do things and I run! But Josephine still controls everything. Let’s say this. The Inquisitor is the face of the Inquisition and Josephine is the person who makes sure that the face is always beautiful. She is a spokesperson. ”

Josie was so different that Clark was drawn to her both as an actress and as a Dragon Age. I’ve always liked his personality, she says. “She has this very good precision without sacrificing heat. What was really great about Josephine for me, what I loved about Josie, was the character from Dragon Age that he hasn’t seen yet. It was the fact. Sense. A) Another Antivan, and yes, I love Antiva, but you’ve traveled with it, it’s part of your inner circle, it’s categorically non-violent, violence is a very last resort. Violence should not be the answer. [her], And exploring him as a character was very happy to play as an actor, but since it’s a prospect that we haven’t seen yet, we’ve played every game before. I was satisfied as a person with something to do. ”

Clark is American, but speaks three languages ​​and is drawn from his experience learning Italian for Josephine. Her Mannerism and Emphasis voice is modeled directly on Clark’s teacher. But for the rest of Josie, Clark sees himself a lot in the character. I think there is definitely an aspect of Josephine that comes directly from me, she said. “Like Josie, I am a very family girl. It’s a big motivation for her, trying to make things better and wanting to make things better not only for her family but also for Tedas in general.

I think it’s very interesting because the story definitely changed between 2013 and 2014 when I was working on the game, but I’m looking for a way to unify it. At this point, there are many requests. [it was around two weeks after the Capitol was invaded when Clark and I spoke]But at that time, in different political situations, that was definitely how I felt a lot. Why can’t we all work together? Why can’t we all find something in common? Why can’t we all focus on the cause? I try to make the world very ideal. She is definitely more idealistic than I am. I think Josie is definitely an idealist. It’s literally his job to find something in common and a way for people to come together. ”

Even before playing Josephine, and even before being intimidated by the romance over and over again, Clark’s experience with the Dragon Age series has always held a special place in his mind. It means that. The companion characters have always been a very important and important part of the game for me, she says. “You can have this really great story, but it can help the people who travel and explore really flesh out the experience, and it makes it all warm and better. You can hear that person’s opinion, you bring this person in the meantime this person has this equipment, but it’s not. It’s great that I’m part of it. ”

Clark knew what to expect from Dragon Age himself, but the gaming world was a new frontier. She had experience in animation and voice acting, but was a “big break” in the game, but she did appear in castings such as Apex Legends, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Genshin Impact, and Scarlet Nexus. BioWare is the perfect company to work with, says Clark. “I enjoyed with them. With the Inquisition [the] invader [expansion], And Mass Effect: Andromeda [Clark also plays Nakmor Kesh].. I had a great time working with them. The Inquisition was basically my first video game, like entering the industry. I wasn’t starting out slowly and steadily, I was just coming across as a nice guy and I was like “I’m in the Inquisition”. What am I doing here? What’s wrong? “I felt very spoiled. BioWare games are ruining me as a gamer and warming my heart as an actor. They also warm my heart as a player, but I just sit there and I’m like “You are an emotional terrorist”. ”

Not just to experiment Mass Effect Thanks to his role as Nakumor Kesh in Andromeda, Clark is also a huge fan of the space opera BioWare. His enthusiasm for the series is clear. Especially when I talk about playing Mass Effect 2’s suicide mission over and over again, I’m always frustrated that Jacob volunteers to join the vent. “”Jacob is like “I’m going to do it!” And I said, “You’re not a tech boy. Stop.. I have a robot, I will send a robot. And finally I hold the line, so statistically if I brought Grant and Zayed at the end of the game they had the best armor, I was going to keep my highest take line score. There is real math. ”

Like other true Mass Effect fans, Clark admits to having made one of the worst races and deliberately makes terrible decisions throughout the game to kill everyone involved. Well you have to try it at least once.

