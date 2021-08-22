Entertainment
Hollywood actor Barry Keoghan hospitalized after violent assault in Galway
Hollywood superstar Barry Keoghan had to be hospitalized after being the victim of an assault in Galway.
The star of the upcoming Marvelfilm Eternals was found with serious facial injuries outside the city’s G Hotel in the early hours of last Sunday.
He was rushed by ambulance to Galway University Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, including cuts to his face, and then released.
Gardai was alerted to the situation when the actor was found walking past the hotel.
It is understood that the 28-year-old has not filed a complaint about this.
The actor was previously seen in the MP Walsh bar on Dominick Street in downtown Galway.
He also posed for a photo with a local hairstylist, who uploaded a photo of the couple to their private Instagram page.
“He was seen a bit in town. He said he came to see a few people he befriended when he was abroad,” revealed a resident.
“We knew he was staying at Hotel G, which is one of the fanciest hotels in town. But no one heard of any mugging or anything and it was obviously very quiet. .
A Garda spokesperson said: “Garda witnessed an incident at a hotel in the Wellpark area of Galway City on Sunday August 15, 2021 after 3:30 a.m.
An ambulance was also called and a man in his 20s was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made. “
A rep for Barry declined to comment.
Keoghan is also the head of the current “Welcome to Pubs” television ad campaign for beverage giant Guinness.
The assault on the actor, who starred in the box office hit Dunkirk, comes just days after Irish Olympian Jack Woolley was hospitalized after being beaten up in Dublin city center.
The taekwondo fighter was the victim of a random assault on the Liffey River promenade in the capital and required medical attention for his injuries.
Barry is currently preparing for the release of the new blockbuster Marvel Eternals, in which he stars alongside Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.
Such is the position of the Dublin-born star, who plays Druig in the film, that he is this week starring at US celebrity publication Entertainment Weekly.
Film industry experts estimate Barry will raise at least $ 2million for his role and currently has a net worth of around $ 13million.
The young Dubliner first rose to fame in 2013 as “cat killer” Wayne in RTE’s crime drama Love / Hate, after starting his acting career in 2011 when he saw a casting notice. for the Irish gangster film Between the Canals.
He grew up in the Summerhill neighborhood, north of Dublin city center, near where Olympic gold medalist Kellie Harrington is from.
Barry endeared himself to viewers with a likeable personality.
He still visits his downtown haunts and feels very comfortable there, where the locals have jokingly dubbed him “Hollywood”.
“All I get is, ‘Alright Hollywood, get us a drink over there, will you?’” He once said. “That’s all they call me ‘Hollywood’. I don’t have a first name. But it’s great to have that sense of humility and to be brought down.”
He also spoke courageously about his mother, who died of a heroin overdose when he was 12 years old.
He told Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show in 2018 that he and his brother Eric commuted between 13 foster homes as children because their mother was addicted to heroin.
“The drugs hit the area and affected all the families. She was the one who got caught,” said the star.
“We went with a foster family. The families were nice to us, we went to see a few of them. As a kid you don’t know what’s going on, you get attached and they – boom – let’s go here, it’s only when you get older you can look back and take a step back. “
He was only 12 years old when his mother succumbed to his addiction.
“I have fond memories of her. Very proud of her,” he added.
During the interview, he also revealed how he hopes to someday win an Oscar.
“I’m going to put the Oscar over there,” he said, gesturing to Tubridy’s desk. “Put the other there, and the other there.”
Barry also briefly appeared in Fair City, but 2014 saw him earn his decisive film role in the ’71 Northern Ireland film, which starred Jack O’Connell in the lead role.
He then played the role of George Mills in Dunkirk and starred as Martin Lang in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, alongside Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman and for which he won an IFTA award for best actor in a second role.
The following year he was in Black ’47 as Hobson, an English soldier stationed in Ireland during the Great Famine.
He also starred in American Animals the same year, in which he portrayed Spencer Reinhart in the film based on an actual theft of rare books from a college.
In 2019, he starred in the television miniseries Chernobyl and had a major role last year in Calm With Horses.
Barry is also set to star in another superhero film, The Batman, in which he plays Stanley Merkel soon.
