Jeffrey Dean Morgan shares moving tribute to late actor Bill Paxton after finding old photo

Jeffrey Dean Morgan was heartbroken on Saturday when he stumbled upon an old photo of the late actor and former costar Bill Paxton.

Given that he considered Paxton, who died in February 2017, a very close friend, the Walking Dead star couldn’t help but share a heartfelt and moving tribute on Twitter.

“It popped up in my phone memories today. I fucking miss him. So much, ”he wrote next to the photo showing the two stars on the set of the Texas Rising miniseries in 2014.

Touching tribute: Jeffrey Dean Morgan paid heartfelt tribute to late actor and good friend Bill Paxton after a photo of the two stars on the set of the Texas Rising miniseries appeared on his phone memories on Saturday

“I never knew someone like Bill. Never will be. I loved him with passion. Anyone lucky enough to know him has done so.

The picture shows thetwo actors displaying big smiles as they sat side by side under umbrellas as the rain fell as they waited to shoot their next scene for the 10 hour historical drama which premiered on the History Channel in May 2015.

Dressed in full costumes from the 1830s area, Paxton was decked out in brown pants and a puffed gray shirt, as well as a pair of suspenders, high boots, and a hat sitting on his left knee.

Morgan was dressed the same, only he added a waistcoat and had his hat on.

The miniseries storyline takes place after the Battle of Alamo and follows the creation of the Texas Rangers during the Texas Revolution.

Paxton played General Sam Houston, while Morgan played Captain Erastus ‘Deaf’ Smith, a role in which Morgan lost 40 pounds to play because the character suffered from tuberculosis.

Heavy Words: Morgan, 55, revealed he loved Paxton “with a passion” in his comeback post

RIP: Morgan called Paxton “one of the greatest people of all time” upon his death on February 25, 2017, 11 days after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged heart valve

Just over a year and a half after the premiere of Texas Rising, Paxton underwent open heart surgery on February 14, 2017, to repair a damaged heart valve, the result of rheumatic fever contracted at the age of 13 years.

The father of two is said to have suffered a stroke and died 11 days later, on February 25, at the age of 61. A family representative said at the time that Paxton had died “from complications from surgery”.

HisThe family then filed a wrongful death complaint against the doctor who operated on him and the hospital where his heart surgery was performed, accusing them of “negligent diagnosis, management and treatment.”

Upon learning of his death,Morgan was among the many stars to take to social media and share a heartfelt tribute.

“Bill Paxton was quite simply one of the most great people of all time. To know him was to love him. I liked it. Great love to Louise, Lydia and James. Xo, ”he shared in a Twitter post at the time.

Legal battle: Paxton’s family then filed a wrongful death complaint against the doctor who operated on him and the hospital where his heart surgery was performed, accusing them of “negligent diagnosis, management and treatment”

Getting into the character: Morgan previously shared that he lost 40 pounds to play because his character of Deaf Smith suffered from tuberculosis.

Paxton’s Hollywood resume was long and diverse, appearing in films such as Weird Science (1983), The Terminator (1984), Commando (1985), Aliens (1986), Predator 2 (1990), Boxing Helena (1990) ), True Lies (1994), Apollo 13 (1995), Twister (1996) and Titanic (1997).

He also played lead roles in the HBO drama series Big Love (2006-2011) and the History Channel miniseries Hatfields & McCoys (2012).

Morgan’s post came a day after actress Amanda Seyfried paid tribute to Paxton with her own throwback photo posted on Instagram.

Seyfried, who played Paxton’s onscreen girl in Big Love, shared a photo of the two nestled together with big smiles.

“Bill and me. Sorting through the thousands of photos I’ve wrapped up over the years has been mostly fun, but every once in a while I find one that brings me to my knees, ”she began in the caption.

“I was so lucky to know this man and to feel his bright warm light so often playing his daughter on Big Love. He was wonderful and so deeply loved and I miss him.

Paxton left behind his wife, Louise Newbury, whom he married in 1987, and their two children: his son James, now 27, and daughter Lydia, now 23.