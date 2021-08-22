Entertainment
Jeffrey Dean Morgan shares moving tribute to late actor Bill Paxton after finding old photo
Jeffrey Dean Morgan was heartbroken on Saturday when he stumbled upon an old photo of the late actor and former costar Bill Paxton.
Given that he considered Paxton, who died in February 2017, a very close friend, the Walking Dead star couldn’t help but share a heartfelt and moving tribute on Twitter.
“It popped up in my phone memories today. I fucking miss him. So much, ”he wrote next to the photo showing the two stars on the set of the Texas Rising miniseries in 2014.
Touching tribute: Jeffrey Dean Morgan paid heartfelt tribute to late actor and good friend Bill Paxton after a photo of the two stars on the set of the Texas Rising miniseries appeared on his phone memories on Saturday
“I never knew someone like Bill. Never will be. I loved him with passion. Anyone lucky enough to know him has done so.
The picture shows thetwo actors displaying big smiles as they sat side by side under umbrellas as the rain fell as they waited to shoot their next scene for the 10 hour historical drama which premiered on the History Channel in May 2015.
Dressed in full costumes from the 1830s area, Paxton was decked out in brown pants and a puffed gray shirt, as well as a pair of suspenders, high boots, and a hat sitting on his left knee.
Morgan was dressed the same, only he added a waistcoat and had his hat on.
The miniseries storyline takes place after the Battle of Alamo and follows the creation of the Texas Rangers during the Texas Revolution.
Paxton played General Sam Houston, while Morgan played Captain Erastus ‘Deaf’ Smith, a role in which Morgan lost 40 pounds to play because the character suffered from tuberculosis.
Heavy Words: Morgan, 55, revealed he loved Paxton “with a passion” in his comeback post
RIP: Morgan called Paxton “one of the greatest people of all time” upon his death on February 25, 2017, 11 days after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged heart valve
Paxton played General Sam Houston, while Morgan played Captain Erastus ‘Deaf’ Smith, in the 10-hour miniseries Texas Rising which premiered on The History Channel in May 2015.
Just over a year and a half after the premiere of Texas Rising, Paxton underwent open heart surgery on February 14, 2017, to repair a damaged heart valve, the result of rheumatic fever contracted at the age of 13 years.
The father of two is said to have suffered a stroke and died 11 days later, on February 25, at the age of 61. A family representative said at the time that Paxton had died “from complications from surgery”.
HisThe family then filed a wrongful death complaint against the doctor who operated on him and the hospital where his heart surgery was performed, accusing them of “negligent diagnosis, management and treatment.”
Upon learning of his death,Morgan was among the many stars to take to social media and share a heartfelt tribute.
“Bill Paxton was quite simply one of the most great people of all time. To know him was to love him. I liked it. Great love to Louise, Lydia and James. Xo, ”he shared in a Twitter post at the time.
Legal battle: Paxton’s family then filed a wrongful death complaint against the doctor who operated on him and the hospital where his heart surgery was performed, accusing them of “negligent diagnosis, management and treatment”
Getting into the character: Morgan previously shared that he lost 40 pounds to play because his character of Deaf Smith suffered from tuberculosis.
Paxton’s Hollywood resume was long and diverse, appearing in films such as Weird Science (1983), The Terminator (1984), Commando (1985), Aliens (1986), Predator 2 (1990), Boxing Helena (1990) ), True Lies (1994), Apollo 13 (1995), Twister (1996) and Titanic (1997).
He also played lead roles in the HBO drama series Big Love (2006-2011) and the History Channel miniseries Hatfields & McCoys (2012).
Morgan’s post came a day after actress Amanda Seyfried paid tribute to Paxton with her own throwback photo posted on Instagram.
Seyfried, who played Paxton’s onscreen girl in Big Love, shared a photo of the two nestled together with big smiles.
“Bill and me. Sorting through the thousands of photos I’ve wrapped up over the years has been mostly fun, but every once in a while I find one that brings me to my knees, ”she began in the caption.
“I was so lucky to know this man and to feel his bright warm light so often playing his daughter on Big Love. He was wonderful and so deeply loved and I miss him.
Paxton left behind his wife, Louise Newbury, whom he married in 1987, and their two children: his son James, now 27, and daughter Lydia, now 23.
Sincerely: Morgan’s post came a day after actress Amanda Seyfried paid tribute to Paxton with her own throwback photo posted on Instagram; Seyfried played Paxton’s on-screen daughter in the HBO hit drama series Big Love (2006-2011)
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9915837/Jeffrey-Dean-Morgan-shares-emotional-tribute-late-actor-Bill-Paxton-finding-old-photo.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]