today in history | Way of life

Today is Sunday, August 22, the 234th day of 2021. There are 131 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight in history:

August 22, 1996, President Bill Clinton signed welfare legislation ending guaranteed cash payments to the poor and demanding work from recipients.

To this date :

In 1485, English King Richard III was killed in the Battle of Bosworth Field, thus ending the War of the Roses.

In 1846General Stephen W. Kearny proclaimed all of New Mexico the territory of the United States.

In 1851, the schooner America edged out more than a dozen British ships off the coast of England to win a trophy known as the Americas Cup.

In 1910, Japan annexed Korea, which remained under Japanese control until the end of World War II.

In 1914, Austria-Hungary declares war on Belgium.

In 1922, Irish revolutionary Michael Collins was shot and killed, apparently by members of the Irish Republican Army opposed to the Anglo-Irish treaty that Collins had co-signed.

In 1968, Pope Paul VI arrived in Bogota, Colombia, for the start of the first papal visit to South America.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon has been appointed for a second term by the Republican National Convention in Miami Beach.

In 1989, Black Panthers co-founder Huey P. Newton was shot and killed in Oakland, California. (Shooter Tyrone Robinson was later sentenced to 32 years in life.)

In 1992, on the second day of the Ruby Ridge siege in Idaho, an FBI sniper killed Vicki Weaver, the wife of white separatist Randy Weaver (the sniper later said he was targeting the couple’s friend Kevin Harris, and has not seen Vicki Weaver).

In 2003Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore was suspended for refusing to obey a federal court order to remove his Ten Commandments monument from the rotunda of his courthouse.

In 2007, a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Iraq, killing all 14 US soldiers. Hurricane Dean struck Mexico for the second time in as many days.

Ten years ago: Hurricane Irene cut a destructive path through the Caribbean, sweeping Puerto Rico with strong winds and rain, then streaking just north of the Dominican Republic. Nick Ashford, half of the legendary Motown songwriting duo Ashford & Simpson, has died in New York City at the age of 70. Lyricist Jerry Leiber, who along with songwriter Mike Stoller wrote Hound Dog, Jailhouse Rock, Yakety Yak and other hits, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 78.

Five years ago: Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, appearing on ABC Jimmy Kimmel Live, rebuffed accusations that she was physically unfit for the White House, saying the accusations were part of a far-fetched strategy by GOP rival Donald Trump and an alternate reality that was not focused on the types of issues most important to voters.

One year ago: Dueling protests in Portland, Oregon by right-wing and left-wing protesters turned violent; federal authorities forced protesters away from a plaza near a federal building. Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who was in a coma after suspected poisoning, was transported from Siberia to Germany, where he would be treated in a hospital. (After five months recovering in Germany, Navalny returned to Russia, where he was arrested.) Peruvian officials said 13 people died in a stampede at a nightclub after a police raid to enforce the country’s lockdown. during the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s birthdays: Broadcast reporter Morton Dean and author Annie Proulxare 86. Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski s 82. Professional Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 80 years old. Writer-producer David Chase and CBS reporter Steve Kroftare 76. Actor Cindy Williams is 74 years old. Pop Musician David Marks is 73 years old. International Swimming Hall of Fame Diana Nyad is 72 years old. Baseball Hall of Fame Paul Molitor is 65 years old. Rock musician Vernon Reid is 63 years old. Country singer Ricky Lynn Gregg is 62 years old. Country singer Collin Raye and actor Regina Taylorare 61 years old. Singer Roland Orzabal (Tears For Fears) and musician Debbi Peterson (The Bangles) are 60 years old. Musician Gary Lee Conner (Screaming Trees) is 59. Singer Tori Amos, country singer Mila Mason and R&B musician James DeBargeare 58. International Tennis Hall of Famer Mats Wilander is 57 years old. Actor Brooke Dillman and rapper GZA / The Genius are 55 years old. Actors Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Ty Burrellare are 54 years old. Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is 51 years old. Actors Melinda Page Hamilton and Rick Yune are 50 years old. Paul Doucette (Matchbox Twenty) is 49 years old. Rap-reggae singer Beenie Man, singer Howie Dorough (Backstreet Boys) and actress-actress Kristen Wiigare 48. Actress Jenna Leigh Green and rock musician Bo Kosterare 47. Musician Dean Back (Theory of a Deadman ) is 46 years old. Talk show host James Corden and musician Jeff Stinco (Simple Plan) are 43 years old. Actor Brandon Adams is 42 years old. Actor Aya Sumika is 41 years old. Actor Ari Stidham is 29 years old.